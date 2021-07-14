The report says that when confronted with the shortcomings in their handling of the case, such as failure to interview alleged victims, FBI officials in Indianapolis sought to blame others.
FBI officials said they accepted the report’s findings and were making changes to bureau policies to better handle reports of abuse involving children.
“The actions and inactions of the FBI employees described in the Report are inexcusable and a discredit to this organization and the values we hold dear,” Assistant Director Douglas Leff said in a written response to the report. “At the FBI, we consider our mission to protect and serve the American people to be the highest responsibility. The conduct and facts in the Report are appalling, and we appreciate your continued efforts to examine it and recommend further improvements and safeguards.”
The inspector general also found that while the Indianapolis FBI office was dealing with the Nassar allegations in late 2015, the head of that office, Jay Abbott, talked to Stephen Penny, then-president of USA Gymnastics, about getting Abbott a job with the Olympic Committee.
Abbott, who retired from the FBI in 2018, applied for the Olympics job but did not get it, the report said.
Rachel Denhollander, the first woman to publicly accuse Nassar of abuse, said the FBI’s failures allowed Nassar to victimize more girls.
“Had the FBI done their job I never would have been put in the position of having to relinquish every shred of privacy to stop the abuse and coverup,” Denhollander tweeted. “The dozens of little girls abused after the FBI knew who Larry was and exactly what he was doing, could have and should have been saved. They deserve answers.”
Lawmakers were also quick to condemn the FBI’s handling of the case.
“It’s clear that there were catastrophic failures at multiple levels of law enforcement, including federal agents who should’ve taken action and willfully neglected to do so,” said Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.). “This dereliction of duty is reprehensible, and those responsible must be held accountable. . . . My hope is that they can now continue the healing process and those who failed them face a reckoning for letting a violent, abusive monster harm so many young women.”
The internal review of the FBI’s handling of allegations against Nassar was launched in 2018 after Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison on state charges.
Nassar is serving an effective life sentence that includes a 60-year term for federal child pornography crimes and a sentence of 40 to 175 years for assaulting nine girls and women in Michigan.
He has been accused by more than 330 girls and women, including Olympians Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Simone Biles — of sexual abuse, often committed under the guise of medical treatment.
Nassar’s victims have long complained that a host of institutions, including the FBI and U.S. gymnastics organizations, failed to pursue allegations against Nassar when they first surfaced.
In 2015, USA Gymnastics conducted an internal inquiry into allegations that Nassar had abused athletes. But at the time, the doctor retired from the organization and continued to see patients at Michigan State University.
He was arrested on state charges in 2016, prompting a host of athletes to come forward and identify themselves as victims of his abuse.