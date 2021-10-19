On Tuesday, yellow police tape stretched around the mansion near Embassy Row, and an FBI spokeswoman confirmed that agents were conducting law enforcement activity at that location. A person familiar with the investigation who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the case is pending said the law enforcement activity is part of an ongoing criminal investigation.
A lawyer for Deripaska did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Deripaska is a billionaire and has long been a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Deripaska also did business for years with Paul Manafort, Trump’s onetime campaign chairman, although he and Deripaska eventually had a falling out.
The Post has previously reported that Deripaska was known to neighbors on the street as the owner of the home and that he directed major renovations and has visited the house several times since 2010. A New York-based company called Gracetown that oversees the property is run by a business associate of Deripaska’s, according to corporate filings.
Deripaska’s effort to free himself from U.S. sanctions imposed in 2018 failed in federal court earlier this year. Deripaska had challenged his inclusion in a Treasury Department report on Russian oligarchs, saying the accusations were based on rumors on innuendo and that the sanctions had devastated him financially, according to his suit filed in U.S. District Court in Washington.
In June, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta tossed out Deripaska’s claim, finding that the Treasury Department had sufficient basis for its decision and that the businessman lacked standing or evidence to back some of his claims. The U.S. government in 2019 removed some Deripaska-linked companies after he reduced his ownership stakes, but the United States maintained sanctions on Deripaska himself.