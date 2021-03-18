“These individuals are seen on video committing egregious crimes against those who have devoted their lives to protecting the American people,” said Steven D’Antuono, head of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, who thanked the public for the more than 200,000 tips that have already poured in.

“We know it can be a difficult decision to report information about family, friends, or co-workers, but it is the right thing to do, and the FBI continues to need your help to identify these suspects.”

Roughly 140 police officers were assaulted in the course of the riot, and more than 40 people have already been charged with assaulting law enforcement personnel, who were punched, choked, dragged down stairs and beaten with their own riot gear as they tried to fend off the mob and defend the Capitol as lawmakers inside worked to certify November’s election results.

More than 300 people have been charged in the riot, with charges expected for at least 100 more in what authorities have called one of the largest investigations in U.S. history.

The renewed appeal for the public’s help comes as prosecutors announced assault charges against several defendants this week based on public tips, including two men — Julian Elie Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania and George Pierre Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, W.Va., — accused of assaulting U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick with an unknown chemical spray. Authorities have not determined whether the exposure caused Sicknick’s death.

On Thursday, charges were unsealed against Jeffery McKellop, 55, of Augusta County, Va., who the FBI alleged shoved several officers before throwing a flagpole like a spear at a police lieutenant, and who witnesses said is a former U.S. Army Special Forces soldier and military contractor seen in an overseas combat zone as recently as 2018.

Prior to his arrest, McKellop, like Khater and Tanios, had his photographs posted on the FBI list of individuals wanted for alleged assaults on law enforcement.

Charging papers allege that McKellop appeared at the Capitol wearing a helmet and ballistic armor vest with a conspicuous flag patch of the country of Georgia on the front — a red cross on a white field — and a backpack with the Special Forces crest and motto, “de oppresso liber,” Latin for to free the oppressed.

The FBI affidavit includes still photographs from officer-worn body camera footage that allegedly show McKellop wearing a gas mask and using his hands to push D.C. police officers back outside of the Capitol, including a sergeant deploying what appears to be riot-control spray, and trying to take a spray canister out of the hand of a female police lieutenant.

Other images show the suspect throwing a bottle at police, pushing or grabbing two other officers; and throwing a flagpole “similar in fashion to throwing a spear” at a police captain, causing a facial laceration, the FBI alleged.

McKellop made an initial appearance Thursday and did not enter a plea on charges including assaulting police with a dangerous weapon. Neither McKellop nor his defense counsel addressed the substance of the charges against him at the hearing, and his attorney Greg Hunter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.