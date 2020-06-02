Democrats have said they are expanding their investigation into Linick’s firing as they try to learn more about the sidelining of independent watchdogs in several agencies. The investigation is being led by Rep. Eliot L. Engel, head of the foreign affairs committee; Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, chair of the oversight committee; and New Jersey senator Robert Menendez, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Republicans on those panels will be permitted to pose questions to Linick, and a transcript will be made public soon afterward.

Pompeo has acknowledged that he asked President Trump to oust Linick, who was abruptly fired on the night of May 15. But Pompeo has denied it was an act of retaliation and said he did not know about investigations into allegations about his potential abuse of power.

Linick was looking into complaints Pompeo asked a low-level political appointee to run personal errands, including walking his dog, Sherman, and into travel expenses paid by the State Department when Susan Pompeo accompanied her husband on trips abroad.

In addition, lawmakers had asked Linick to look into the State Department’s role in sidestepping Congress to approve a multibillion dollar arms sale to Saudi Arabia. Pompeo has conceded he was aware of the probe, because he provided written answers to questions about the transaction.

The committees also have asked to interview Undersecretary of State for Management Brian Bulatao, who was a classmate of Pompeo’s at West Point, and Assistant Secretary for Political-Military Affairs Clarke Cooper, acting State Department legal adviser Marik String and Lisa Kenna, Pompeo’s executive secretary.

Pompeo has declined to provide specifics on why he asked Trump to fire Linick, beyond saying that Linick was pursuing investigations into policies he disagreed with and was not doing enough to make the State Department function “better.”

Bulatao, one of Pompeo’s closest aides, has said they were concerned about leaks of ongoing investigations suspected of coming from Linick’s office, though they have not presented evidence showing Linick was responsible. Pompeo also was unhappy Linick was not supportive of Pompeo’s “ethos statement” — a general declaration of elementary principles, including respect for co-workers, the American people and democracy — and refused to actively participate on a team directing the State Department response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I frankly should have done it some time ago,” Pompeo said of firing Linick.

A former assistant U.S. attorney who investigated corruption and white collar crime, Linick had a reputation of bringing a more prosecutorial mind-set to the watchdog role of inspectors general than some of his predecessors. Linick irritated Pompeo when he produced reports documenting political appointees retaliating against career public servants whose loyalty to Trump and the White House agenda was improperly questioned.

Linick, who has been an inspector general under three secretaries of state, technically remains in the job until mid-June, because the law requires congressional notification 30 days in advance. But in practice, he has not been in the building since he was dismissed.

Linick was immediately replaced by acting inspector general by Stephen Akard, a political appointee who worked on economic development for Indiana when Vice President Pence was governor. Akard will maintain in his position as director general of the foreign service, raising potential conflict of interest concerns because he still works for the agency he is assigned to monitor as a watchdog.