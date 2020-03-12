The measures are not perfect, but they are “an improvement” over the status quo, said Jordan, a vocal Trump ally who has blasted the FBI for its surveillance of Page that began after he left the campaign in late 2016 and continued into the summer of 2017. The wiretap, part of a counterintelligence investigation into Russian contacts with Trump associates, never resulted in a criminal case. The inspector general did not call the surveillance illegal, but the Justice Department acknowledged that the government lacked probable cause in at least two of the Page FISA applications.

The current law, known as the USA Freedom Act, expires Sunday, but the Senate is expected to approve the bill soon after.

The reforms are a step toward expanding constitutional protections for U.S. citizens who are targets of government surveillance in national security investigations, say analysts and lawmakers, but leave room for improvement.

“They are modest but useful reforms, helpful in fixing the problems identified by Inspector General [Michael] Horowitz but without unduly hamstringing foreign intelligence investigations,” said Robert Chesney, a law professor at the University of Texas at Austin.

The changes relate to the rules the government must follow in obtaining court permission to secretly wiretap or search a suspect’s property in espionage and terrorism investigations. The process is governed by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) and overseen by the FISA court.

Page called the measures “a complete cop-out” and said the bill “doesn’t address any of the problems we learned about.”

One problem highlighted in Horowitz’s December report was that the FBI failed to provide the Justice Department attorney vetting the application for probable cause that Page was an agent of Russia — the legal standard — with information that might have undermined that suspicion. For instance, the FBI agent knew that Page had been an occasional “operational contact” for the CIA.



As one way to address that issue, the bill includes a new requirement that FBI agents certify to the court that they have told the Justice Department “all information that might reasonably call into question the accuracy of the [wiretap] application.”

The measure “could be significant if agents think that the FBI, Justice Department and the court will enforce the certification,” said James A. Baker, a former FBI general counsel. “The court could conduct an inquiry. It would depend on how they implement it — that’s the bottom line.”

Another reform would expand the role of a court-appointed special advocate to include cases that present “exceptional” concerns about a citizen’s First Amendment rights. But there are likely to be very few such cases, analysts said.

More significant, say libertarians on the right and privacy advocates on the left, is what is not in the bill. One provision they would have liked to have seen would have mandated that the defendant or their attorney — with a security clearance — be able to review the application materials if cases are prosecuted. Some said the job could also be given to a special advocate, also called an amicus.

Although FISA allows a judge to disclose such material to the defendant, the government has successfully opposed disclosure in every case in which the issue has arisen. In one instance where a judge allowed disclosure, an appeals court reversed the decision.

“It’s important that the defendant or his attorney be given an opportunity to identify errors and omissions in applications and to challenge unlawful surveillance,” said Neema Singh Guliani, senior legislative counsel with the ACLU.

Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio), Freedom Caucus policy chairman, agreed.

“On the front end of the process, the amicus has the chance to be an advocate,” said Davidson, who voted against the bill. “Here you would have someone working preemptively to prevent any harm being done to a U.S. citizen.”

Nicholas Lewin, a former federal terrorism prosecutor, said the issue was a difficult one “as there are fundamental values on both sides of the scale — liberty and security.”

Baker, a former Justice Department attorney who handled FISA applications, cautioned that allowing such disclosure would have “a substantial negative impact” on the usefulness of FISA as a counterintelligence tool and would pose a “greater national security risk” to the nation.

“Foreign partners and sensitive human sources located overseas would be quite reticent to either share information with the FBI or allow information they generated to be used in FISA applications,” he said, “because they would be quite concerned about the prospect that some defense attorney down the road could see that information.”