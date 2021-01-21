Flynn also rejected that his relationship with his brother, a retired Army general who suggested that former president Donald Trump should “re-run” the presidential election and could declare martial law, had any role in his response.
“Suggesting that my brother’s relationship would somehow influence my actions — I categorically deny,” he said in a conference call with reporters. “And I take it as a bit of a questioning of my integrity. So those are my thoughts on that.”
Charles Flynn said he could not remember whether he said anything on the call.
The comments came after Flynn issued a statement to The Washington Post on Wednesday that stated he had been in the room during a tense call in which other agencies responding to the deadly riot on Jan. 6 pleaded for the National Guard to intervene immediately. The Army had denied for days Flynn’s involvement in the meeting, including in writing.