Nakasone was ordered on Saturday by then acting defense secretary Christopher C. Miller to install Ellis by 6 p.m. Ellis officially started the job on Tuesday.
Ellis, then a political appointee, had been named to the post in November after a civil service competition. But he had not taken up the job pending completion of administrative requirements and concerns by Nakasone about, among other things, whether Ellis’s selection was consistent with personnel policies that apply to senior career officials in the intelligence community.
Miller’s pressure on Nakasone just days before the Biden administration was to take over raised eyebrows and further alarmed critics who said Ellis’s naming to the general counsel job represented the politicization of a career job at the helm of the nation’s largest spy agency.
Critics feared it was an effort to “burrrow in” or embed a political appointee in a career civil service position as one administration gave way to another.
Ellis’s placement on administrative leave was first reported by CBS News.
