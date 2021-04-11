The administration also plans to nominate Jen Easterly, a former NSA intelligence officer who helped stand up U.S. Cyber Command more than a decade ago, to head the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, according to U.S. officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe nominations that are not yet public.

Both nominees, who are highly regarded in cyber policy circles, are expected to face smooth confirmations.

The White House declined to comment on Sunday.

The moves come as the administration is grappling with the response to two major cyber events — one a Russian cyber-espionage campaign known as SolarWinds that compromised nine federal agencies and about 100 private companies, and the other a Chinese hack of Microsoft Exchange servers that hit the private sector.

The White House also is expected to nominate Robert Silvers, who served as DHS assistant secretary for cyber policy in the Obama administration, as undersecretary for policy at DHS. He, too, is expected to be easily confirmed.

Silvers is expected to focus heavily on cybersecurity but also on ensuring that the United States can compete with strategic adversaries such as China, domestic terrorism and other priorities.

“Rob brings years of experience with DHS,” said Thomas Warrick, a former DHS official who is now a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council. “No one else has the breadth of experience across both cybersecurity and immigration issues that Rob Silvers brings.”

As national cyber director, Inglis will coordinate the defense of civilian agencies and review agencies’ cyber budgets. But because the position is outside the National Security Council, he will not oversee offensive cyber policy conducted by military and intelligence agencies.

The Biden administration early on created the position of deputy national security adviser for cyber, a job within the NSC that is not subject to Senate confirmation. President Biden placed another former NSA official in the job: Anne Neuberger, a respected practitioner who has been coordinating the response to SolarWinds and Microsoft Exchange.

There has been debate about the division of labor between the two roles, and whether the arrangement would set up competing power centers. But Neuberger and Inglis, who worked closely together at the NSA under its then-director, Gen. Keith Alexander, are expected to collaborate well, said Dmitri Alperovitch, chairman of Silverado Policy Accelerators.

Inglis served for 28 years at the NSA, retiring in 2014 after almost eight years as deputy director. Neuberger joined the NSA in 2009, holding a variety of roles, including building partnerships between the agency and the private sector. Before moving to the White House in January, she led the NSA’s cybersecurity directorate.

Christopher Krebs, who as head of CISA in the Trump administration worked to secure the 2018 midterm and 2020 presidential elections, in a tweet called all three picks “brilliant.”

Easterly, a managing director at Morgan Stanley and global head of the firm’s cybersecurity fusion center, was one of the “Four Horsemen” — a quartet of military officers asked by Alexander to make the case to create Cyber Command. One of the other four, then-Col. Paul Nakasone, is now a four-star general heading both Cyber Command and the NSA.

Easterly, like Neuberger, is close to Nakasone. She served on the Biden transition team handling cyber policy issues.