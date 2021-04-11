The administration also plans to nominate Jen Easterly, a former NSA intelligence officer who helped stand up U.S. Cyber Command more than a decade ago, to head the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, according to U.S. officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe nominations that are not yet public.
Both nominees, who are highly regarded in cyber policy circles, are expected to face smooth confirmations.
The White House had no immediate comment.
The moves come as the administration is grappling with the response to two major cyber events — one a Russian cyber espionage campaign known as SolarWinds that compromised nine federal agencies and about 100 private companies, and the other a Chinese hack of Microsoft Exchange servers that hit the private sector.
The White House also is expected to nominate Robert Silvers, who served as DHS assistant secretary for cyber policy in the Obama administration, as undersecretary for policy at DHS. He, too, is expected to be easily confirmed.
Silvers is expected to focus heavily on cybersecurity but also on ensuring that the United States can compete with strategic adversaries such as China, domestic terrorism and other priorities.
