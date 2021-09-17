Announcement of the “new partnership,” and the cancellation of a $66 billion Australian contract to buy diesel-powered French submarines, “constitute unacceptable behavior among allies and partners,” Le Drian said in a statement.
The Biden administration made no immediate public response. A White House official downplayed the rift, expressing “regret that they have taken this step,” but saying that “we will continue to be engaged in the coming days to resolve our differences, as we have done at other points over the course of our long alliance.”
“France is our oldest ally and one of our strongest partners,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity imposed by the White House.
But France made clear that the rift would not be easily mended. The consequences of the U.S. action, Le Drian said, “affect the very concept we have of our alliances, our partnerships, and the importance of the Indo-Pacific for Europe.” He said he had recalled Ambassador Philippe Etienne back to Paris “at the request of President Macron.” The recall was effective immediately and will last indefinitely, officials said.
Secret negotiations began early in the summer among Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States over a new alliance, called AUKUS, that includes technology transfers and other defense cooperation designed to confront what the West in general has described as an increasingly assertive China.
The centerpiece of the agreement is the sale of nuclear-powered submarines using technology that the United States so far has only shared with Britain. Under the agreement, the AUKUS countries will work over the next 18 months to hash out the details, including the type — either U.S. Virginia class or British Astute class — and the price of the submarines.
The deal was first announced by President Biden, along with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, via video, in a Wednesday news conference.
French officials were not informed in advance of either the negotiations, the agreement, or the upcoming news conference, but said they learned about it in media leaks just hours before the announcement.
While the cancellation of the Australian contract has major economic implications for France’s defense industry, officials there indicated that the damage done to trust among the allies was far greater.
Anne Gearan contributed to this report.