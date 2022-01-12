A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment. Timothy Jansen, a lawyer for the woman, confirmed to The Post that he and a client were at the federal courthouse in Orlando but declined to comment further.
Isabelle Kirshner, a lawyer for Gaetz, said: “We have seen no credible basis for a charge against Congressman Gaetz. We remain steadfast in our commitment to challenge any allegations with the facts and law.”
Gaetz has been under investigation for possible sex trafficking since late 2020, during the final months of President Donald Trump’s administration, and he has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.
Investigators are exploring whether he paid for sex in violation of federal sex-trafficking laws, and have been particularly interested in his dealings with a 17-year-old girl, people familiar with the matter have said.
Gaetz has denied ever paying for sex or having been sexually involved with a 17-year-old as an adult.
The appearance of his ex-girlfriend before a federal grand jury is a potentially ominous sign for the congressman, as she could provide insight into his personal life and dealings with women. It is unclear, though, what she has told the grand jury, whose proceedings are held out of public view.
Gaetz is said to have boasted of his ‘access to women’ provided by friend charged in sex-trafficking case
The ex-girlfriend was among several women on a trip Gaetz allegedly took to the Bahamas in 2018 that has been of interest to criminal investigators. The 17-year-old at issue in the investigation was also on that trip, though she was an adult at that time, people familiar with the matter have said.
Prosecutors have seemed to be lining up possible witnesses who could testify against Gaetz. In May, a Florida politician who pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a minor and a host of other crimes and agreed to cooperate fully with prosecutors. It was in exploring that politician’s conduct that investigators came upon evidence potentially implicating Gaetz in sex trafficking, people familiar with the matter have said.
The minor at issue in that politician’s case is the same person who is at the center of the Gaetz investigation, people familiar with the matter have said.