Sen. Josh Hawley (Mo.) and other Republicans suggested Milley, a Capitol Hill-savvy general who has found himself in numerous political firestorms, was focused on burnishing his image when he should have been paying attention to what was happening in Afghanistan. Milley was also severely criticized for appearing with President Donald Trump after the violent clearing of protesters in front of the White House in the summer of 2020 and said afterwards that he regretted his participation.