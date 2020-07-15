Berman stepped down as the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, choosing not to fight his removal, only after Barr decided to name Berman’s deputy as his replacement.

Berman told Congress that Barr said “getting fired from my job would not be good for my résumé or future job prospects.”

AD

It turns out Stanford was happy to have Berman, who received his law degree there in 1984.

AD

“We are pleased to welcome back Geoffrey to Stanford Law,” Jenny Martínez, Richard E. Lang Professor of Law and dean of Stanford Law School, said in a statement. “Many of our students will go on to careers in criminal law, public interest, and government work and Geoff’s presence on our campus is a unique opportunity for our students to learn from a well-respected and accomplished public servant and professional.”

In his own statement, Berman said, “Prosecutors wield enormous power over life, liberty and reputation and should be subject to ethical standards higher than those that apply to other attorneys.”

AD

He said he looked forward to passing on “what I’ve learned about prosecutorial decision-making and the critical role of the prosecutor in the administration of justice.”

Berman’s former office has managed several politically sensitive investigations involving people close to Trump, including Trump’s personal attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani.

AD

Barr never made clear the reason for his removal, Berman told the House Judiciary Committee, other than to say that Trump wanted to appoint the current head of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Jay Clayton.

Clayton has no experience as a federal prosecutor.

Barr had offered Berman the chairmanship of the SEC as well as a job heading the Justice Department’s Civil Division. Berman was not interested in either position.