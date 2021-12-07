Ghislaine Maxwell knew the girl’s age and her troubled backstory, the woman testified Tuesday in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan. Yet Maxwell allegedly booked appointment after appointment for the girl to give sexualized massages to Jeffrey Epstein, the financier who died by suicide in a jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.
At one point, the witness said, Maxwell groped parts of her naked torso and remarked that she had “a great body for Mr. Epstein and his friends.”
The woman — identified only by her first name, “Carolyn” — was the third alleged Epstein victim to testify at Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial. Prosecutors allege that Maxwell, 59, was instrumental to the peddling of a number of underage girls to Epstein, who demanded sexualized massage sessions multiple times a day.
A former British socialite who helped manage Epstein’s homes and was romantically involved with him for years, Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to charges that could lead to a sentence of up to 70 years in prison.
At the start of cross-examination, a lawyer for Maxwell tried to expose discrepancies between Carolyn’s testimony on Tuesday and what she said in a deposition taken during a lawsuit years ago.
Carolyn was asked why Maxwell wasn’t included in a lawsuit she filed years ago against Epstein, and why she didn’t mention Maxwell when FBI agents interviewed her about Epstein in 2007, even though she mentioned other individuals she met at the Palm Beach Estate.
Maxwell “was not the subject of the discussion,” Carolyn replied.
Carolyn, who is now in her 30s, told jurors she went to Epstein’s mansion two to three times a week for massage sessions that included sex acts. Her voice breaking at times, she said Maxwell sometimes called her mother’s phone, or a phone belonging to her older boyfriend, to book her. She said she earned $300 to $400 in cash, which she used to fuel her drug habit.
In 2004, Carolyn testified, she became pregnant. After having the baby, she continued to make trips to Epstein’s for money. But she began to feel as though she was no longer wanted there.
Epstein asked her if she had younger friends, she said. “That’s when I realized I was too old.”
Carolyn said the trauma from her time in Epstein’s world is still a factor in her life. She became a stripper and prostitute, and eventually sued Epstein and Sarah Kellen, another woman who she accused of facilitating the liaisons.
Kellen, she testified, photographed her nude at Epstein’s mansion.
Carolyn said she is being treated for schizophrenia symptoms and sometimes hears voices telling her that her daughters may be taken from her. She takes Xanax, she said, “for all the anxiety I have . . . thinking my daughters will be trafficked or stolen from me.”
She got settlements from the lawsuit she filed and from a victim compensation fund set up by Epstein’s estate.
Maxwell’s criminal trial is expected to last into early January.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.