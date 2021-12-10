Farmer, now a psychologist, said she was 16 years old when she met Epstein in New York in 1995. She had traveled to the city to visit her sister Maria Farmer, who worked for the multimillionaire.
Epstein showed an interest in her, Annie Farmer said, paying for her flight, serving her Champagne and having his driver take the sisters to a performance of Phantom of the Opera on Broadway.
“He seemed very nice when I met him, and what he said about wanting to help me was reassuring and exciting,” Farmer, 42, told a jury in U.S. District Court in Manhattan..
But Epstein also allegedly got physical with Farmer on that trip. She said that when she was alone in a room with him, he “caressed” her hand and rubbed her legs.
“I was very nervous and anxious,” Famer testified during the start of direct examination by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Pomerantz. “I felt sick to my stomach — it was not something that I was at all expecting.”
The New York trip led to an invitation from Epstein for Farmer to go to his sprawling Zorro ranch in New Mexico — where she met Maxwell. She said she believed Epstein would not be in a position to make her feel uncomfortable there; Maxwell was Epstein’s girlfriend, and Farmer said she “didn't think he would do anything like that when they were together.”
Prosecutors have argued that Maxwell’s presence helped put Epstein’s victims at ease and that she arranged travel for victims to Epstein’s various estates, also showering them with gifts and praise.
Farmer said Maxwell and Epstein were playful and flirtatious in front of her at the ranch, which seemed odd to her, and made efforts to engage her that she didn’t know how to reject.
At one point, she testified, Maxwell demonstrated for her how to massage Epstein’s feet. Farmer, feeling “very uncomfortable,” began doing the same. Epstein “seemed to be enjoying” and “sort of made groaning noises,” she said. “I wanted it to stop and I was hoping it would be over quickly.”
Maxwell insisted on setting up a massage table in the room she was staying in and giving her a massage, Farmer testified. “She said that she wanted me to have that experience.”
Farmer said Maxwell told her to get undressed and lay down on the table beneath a sheet, then “started rubbing my body and rubbing my back and my legs.” Maxwell then allegedly told her to turn onto her back and “started rubbing my chest and on my upper breast,” Farmer said.
While she didn’t see Epstein in the room, she added, “I just had this sense that he could see me.”
The trial judge instructed the jury that the alleged sexual activity did not constitute an illegal sex act.
Epstein died by suicide while awaiting trial for sex trafficking in federal court in Manhattan in August 2019. Years earlier, he’d accepted a controversial plea deal in Florida that allowed him to serve about a year in jail with extensive work release time.
Maxwell’s lawyers have argued that she is being unfairly scapegoated in this federal trial because Epstein can no longer be held accountable for allegedly abusing dozens of underage girls.
But the three alleged victims who have already testified described Maxwell playing a key role in meeting and launching a relationship with them, teaching them how to massage Epstein and scheduling the massages.
Some also alleged the Maxwell groped them.
On cross examination, defense attorneys have cast doubt on the women’s motivation for testifying and exposed some inconsistencies in the details of their stories.
While the other accusers testified under pseudonyms or with their first names only, Farmer — who has done extensive interviews about her alleged abuse by Epstein — used under her own name.
Maxwell faces up to 70 years in prison if convicted on all sex trafficking and related counts.
The trial was not in session for most of Thursday because one of the lawyers was ill. Prosecutors have said they could finish presenting their case as soon a Friday.