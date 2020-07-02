Maxwell has been under investigation for months as a possible accomplice to Epstein’s alleged history of sexual abuse of underage girls. They dated for years, and the indictment charges she played a key role in grooming girls for sexual abuse by Epstein.

AD

“Beginning in at least 1994,” the indictment alleges, Maxwell “enticed and groomed multiple minor girls to engage in sex acts with Jeffrey Epstein, through a variety of means and methods.”

AD

She attempted to befriend the minor victims, the indictment says. “Having developed a rapport with a victim, Maxwell would try to normalize sexual abuse for a minor victim by, among other things, discussing sexual topics, undressing in front of the victim, being present when a minor victim was undressed, and/or being present for sex acts involving the minor victim and Epstein.”

The indictment also accuses Maxwell of lying in a deposition in 2016 when asked about these activities by a lawyer for one of Epstein’s alleged victims, when she denied any knowledge of him engaging in sex acts with minors. When asked if Epstein had a scheme to recruit underage girls for sexual massages, Maxwell replied, “I don’t know what you’re talking about,” the indictment says. Prosecutors said that statement and other denials were lies.

AD

Maxwell’s arrest was first reported by NBC News.

Epstein was a registered sex offender who was arrested last year on federal sex trafficking charges for alleged abuses of underage girls in New York and Florida. He committed suicide last year while in a federal detention center in Manhattan, leading to charges against two of his guards who were accused of failing to check on him in his cell in the hours before he was found hanging from a bedsheet.

AD

The Epstein saga has raised questions about whether the wealthy, politically connected sex offender with ties to both President Trump and former president Bill Clinton, was able to pressure state and federal officials to get leniency for his crimes.

AD

Years before his 2019 arrest, Epstein had resolved similar allegations with a plea deal involving state charges in Florida that allowed him to spend a little more than a year in jail and leave daily for work — an arrangement widely criticized as too lenient.

The investigation into Epstein’s conduct continued after his jailhouse death, and has ensnared Britain’s Prince Andrew, another old friend of the late financier.

Federal prosecutors complained earlier this year that Andrew has provided “zero cooperation” to authorities.

One of Epstein’s accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, claims she was paid by Epstein for sexual encounters with the prince when she was 17 years old. The prince has denied any wrongdoing.

AD

AD