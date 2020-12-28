Maxwell’s lawyers proposed that she and her husband put up more than $20 million in collateral — property and cash — to secure a bail bond should she be released on home confinement in New York. The amount, according to the lawyers, is everything the couple has. Seven relatives and friends also offered to put up about $5 million in collateral to support Maxwell’s release.

In her two-page order, Nathan found that no set of conditions attached to a release on bond could ensure that the wealthy heiress, who has British and French citizenship, comes back to court for trial. The judge wrote that “none of the new information that [Maxwell] presented in support of her application has a material bearing on the Court’s determination that she poses a flight risk.”

Maxwell was arrested in July at what prosecutors described as a secluded hideout property in New Hampshire. She was charged with enticing and transporting minors to engage in sexual activity in the 1990s, as well as perjury for allegedly lying during a deposition in a lawsuit. She was first denied bail shortly after her arrest.

Epstein was arrested in 2019 for allegedly trafficking dozens of sex abuse victims from 2002 to 2005 in New York, Florida and other locations. He died in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons about a month after his arrest in an event that was ruled a suicide.

Epstein had largely evaded any consequences for abusing girls when he took a plea deal in 2008 on charges that he had hired an underage prostitute in Palm Beach, Fla. He was sentenced to about a year in jail but was released for significant periods of time through a work release arrangement. His arrest in New York was seen as an attempt to correct the original failure to punish the affluent investor, who was alleged to have abused minors for decades.

Maxwell, who is being held in the federal jail in Brooklyn, is being “punished” because Epstein died in custody, her lawyers argued in the formal application for her release. Her lawyers said she is subject to constant monitoring and heightened restrictions.