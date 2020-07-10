"Ghislaine Maxwell is not Jeffrey Epstein," her attorney Mark S. Cohen wrote in a 22-page response filed to a detention memo filed by the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office.

She has the firm support of friends and family, including her nieces, nephews and godchildren, the court filing says.

"Two of her sisters, who have agreed to co-sign her bond, live in the United States, and they have several children who are U.S.-born citizens," Cohen wrote, adding that Maxwell "is very close with her sisters and maintains regular contact with them, as well as with her nieces and nephews." Cohen said that Maxwell is also godmother to children of close friends.

Cohen also argued that Maxwell should be released because of coronavirus concerns. He wrote that in addition to the health risk she faces while in custody, in-person lawyer visits at the Brooklyn jail where she’s being held are still off-limits and she would not be able to appropriately prepare for trial.

Judge Alison Nathan is expected to hear arguments on Maxwell’s bid for release Tuesday.

Maxwell, 58, was arrested in New Hampshire on July 2 on charges she exploited teenage girls in the 1990s by providing them to Epstein after recruiting and grooming them to engage in sex acts with him. She was taken into custody about a year after Epstein’s arrest on sex trafficking charges. He committed suicide in August at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center, after which the U.S. attorney’s office here vowed to continue its investigation and pursue his alleged enablers.

Acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss accused Maxwell of having “normalized” underage girls’ sexual involvement with a much older man. Epstein, a longtime Palm Beach, Fla., resident with lavish homes in the Caribbean, New York and elsewhere, was 66 when he died. A wealthy financier with deep political connections, he had previously resolved similar allegations through a plea deal in Florida — an arrangement widely criticized as overly lenient.

Prosecutors say Maxwell in some cases arranged for girls to travel to Epstein’s properties and other destinations. She’s also accused of sometimes participating in sex acts with the victims and lying about what she knew of Epstein’s activities, an allegation traced to a sworn deposition she gave as part of a lawsuit brought by one of Epstein’s accusers, Virginia Giuffre. His accusers are hopeful she will help authorities shed light on Epstein’s dealings with other wealthy and influential people who may have had encounters with underage victims.

Maxwell faces up to 35 years in prison. She is expected to be arraigned Tuesday via a video feed from the federal jail in Brooklyn where she’s being held to a courtroom in Manhattan. At that point her bail eligibility will be addressed.

Citing her wealth and international ties, prosecutors have argued that Maxwell is a flight risk and should not be released from custody.

“The strength of the Government’s evidence and the substantial prison term the defendant would face upon conviction all create a strong incentive for the defendant to flee,” says a detention memo signed by Assistant United States Attorney Alison Moe.