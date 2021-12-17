Both Maxwell and Andersson-Dubin dated Epstein for a number of years. Maxwell also worked for him after their split, managing his properties and other affairs.
The 59-year-old socialite, daughter of the late media mogul Robert Maxwell, is on trial for sex-trafficking and related charges, accused of recruiting and grooming women and underage girls to give Epstein up to three sexualized massages a day. She has pleaded not guilty.
Maxwell’s legal team could rest its case Friday, and the jury could begin deliberations next week, ending the trial weeks ahead of schedule after prosecutors also presented a truncated version of their case. Maxwell is not expected to testify.
Prosecutors have sought to portray her as a key actor in procuring a continuous flow of underage girls to give massages to Epstein, who died by suicide in a jail cell in 2019 while awaiting his own federal trial.
Andersson-Dubin, an ex-model who previously worked as an internist and is a frequent presence on New York’s society scene, said she dated Epstein “on and off” for seven or eight years beginning in 1983. They remained friends after their breakup, she said, and Epstein became a surrogate uncle to her and Glenn Dubin’s three children, including two daughters who are now in their 20s.
Jeffrey Pagliuca, one of Maxwell’s attorneys, asked Andersson-Dubin if she ever saw “any inappropriate conduct between Mr. Epstein and any teenage females.”
“I did not,” she answered.
Andersson-Dubin also denied ever being in a group sexual encounter or group massage with Epstein — a tidbit that could cast doubt in jurors’ minds about the testimony of a woman identified by the pseudonym Jane. That witness said a woman named Eva took part in the orgy-like situations she found herself in beginning in 1994, when she was 14 at Epstein’s Palm Beach, Fla., mansion.
Andersson-Dubin and other members of her family flew on Epstein’s private planes, trips that were documented in flight records maintained by pilots Epstein employed. Her children referred to Epstein by the nickname “Uncle F.”
Epstein was fond of her children, and they were fond of him, Andersson-Dubin testified. She said she and her husband were comfortable with the relationship her kids had with Epstein.
Another witness, who worked as an assistant at Epstein’s office in New York in the 1990s, testified that Maxwell was a “fantastic” boss.
Michelle Healy, 47, the former employee, described Maxwell as “tough but great” in her management style — testimony the defense hopes will temper earlier statements from a longtime employee at Epstein’s Palm Beach house who said Maxwell set strict guest-interaction policies. That employee, Juan Alessi, said Maxwell told him he could not look Epstein in the eyes.
Earlier Friday, the defense tried to poke holes in the testimony of the accusers who have appeared at Maxwell’s trial, which opened Nov. 29 in U.S. District Court in Manhattan. Maxwell’s lawyers called as witnesses a pair of FBI agents whose notes from interviews with the accusers seem to contradict parts of the alleged victims’ trial testimony.
Jason Richards, a Palm Beach, Fla.-based agent who around 2007 interviewed an Epstein victim identified at the trial as “Carolyn,” testified Friday that per his notes, Carolyn found Epstein’s number in a phone book.
On the witness stand, however, she said another Epstein accuser, Virginia Giuffre, introduced her to Epstein after telling her at a house party that she could make easy cash at Epstein’s house.
Another FBI witness, Agent Amanda Young, was asked by Maxwell attorney Laura Menninger to read from notes from a prior interview with Jane, who testified that Maxwell orchestrated her invitations to Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion. Jane said she was repeatedly sexually abused there, beginning at age 14.
Young’s investigation notes say Jane told her and other investigators two years ago that she was “not sure” if Maxwell ever made appointments for her to massage Epstein. She also told Young, according to the notes, that she does not recall being abused at Epstein’s ranch in New Mexico.
On the witness stand, she vividly described being summoned to Epstein’s room for sex against her will.
Maxwell faces up to 70 years in prison if convicted on all counts.