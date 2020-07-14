"The risks are simply too great" to release her on bail, the judge said, adding that Maxwell's ability to stay out of the spotlight in such a sensational high profile case showed she has an "extraordinary capacity to evade detection."

Maxwell, 58, was arrested July 2 on charges she conspired with Epstein to sexually abuse teenage girls during the 1990s. She was also charged with perjury for allegedly lying during a sworn deposition conducted as part of a related lawsuit.

Appearing via videoconference for the hearing, Maxwell pleaded not guilty to the charges. On a monitor, Maxwell was shown seated, wearing a brown T-shirt, with her hair pulled back tightly in a bun. Occasionally, she sipped from a white Styrofoam cup.

Officials allege that Maxwell was intimately involved in Epstein’s crimes — that she “normalized” his sexual abuse by presenting herself to his victims as a trustworthy figure.

Maxwell has denied the allegations, and her attorneys recently said she was estranged from Epstein for a decade before his jailhouse suicide last year.

The judge set a tentative trial date of July 21, 2021. Maxwell faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted of all the charges.

Two of Epstein’s alleged victims urged the court not to let Maxwell out of jail before her trial. One, Annie Farmer, said Maxwell “groomed and abused me.” Another, who submitted a written statement as “Jane Doe,” called Maxwell “calculating and sadistic,” and said she feared for her own safety if Maxwell was granted bail.

“I know what she has done, I know how many lives she has ruined,” said the woman, who said she feared that if released from jail, Maxwell would either disappear “or make others disappear if she needs to.”

Prosecutors did not argue Maxwell posed a threat to others, but told the judge she is a flight risk who sought to elude law enforcement after Epstein’s arrest last year. She was eventually located at a picturesque New Hampshire estate where, officials say, she’d been hiding out for months and had retained former British military personnel to provide security.

Maxwell has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since her transfer from New Hampshire.

Prosecutors also argued that Maxwell has not been completely honest with officials about her finances, noting she has millions of dollars of assets but no income, raising questions about whether that money may be the result of fraud, or enable her to flee to a country like France where she has citizenship and could avoid extradition.

Authorities argued in a court filing this week that Maxwell ran from FBI agents who descended on her secluded home and that she refused to open the door for them. She could be seen in a window trying “to flee to another room in the house, quickly shutting the door behind her,” the court filing notes.

During a sweep of the property, agents found a cellphone wrapped in tin foil, which prosecutors said was a “seemingly misguided effort to evade detection.” One of her security guards told agents that Maxwell never left the home.

Maxwell’s attorneys have said she was hiding from press, not law enforcement.

“Our client is not Epstein, she’s not the monster that has been portrayed,” said Maxwell’s lawyer, Mark Cohen. Prosecutors, he said, are “trying to spin the facts to make my client look sinister.”

He noted that Maxwell has been enmeshed since 2015 in civil lawsuits stemming from Epstein’s conduct, and her involvement in those cases showed she was not seeking to skirt or evade the court system. Maxwell’s phone was wrapped in tin foil, her lawyer said, because it had been hacked and she didn’t want to throw it away out of concern she might be accused of destroying evidence.

If Maxwell wanted to run to evade prosecution, she could have done it a long time ago, he argued. If she has been furtive about her identity or her location, Cohen said, it is only because threats have been made against her since the sex abuse allegations surrounding the Epstein case gained greater notoriety.

“They’ve been investigating this case for ten years,” Cohen said. He added that prosecutors reached back decades to charge her with alleged crimes because a plea deal Epstein struck in 2008 prevented them from charging her with more recent conduct. Prosecutors, however, insisted that agreement, struck with authorities in Florida, does not tie their hands in any criminal investigation of Epstein or any alleged co-conspirators, and noted that they charged Epstein last year with sex trafficking.