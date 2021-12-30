Maxwell’s team could also argue that the rising threat of the omicron variant, which spread through the New York area like wildfire during jury deliberations, created unfair conditions under which the jury had to operate. Nathan told jurors Wednesday morning that if they did not reach a verdict that day, they would be expected to continue deliberating through the New Year’s holiday weekend, including on Sunday. The judge was concerned that the longer the trial continued, the greater the chance that a juror would contract the coronavirus and need to be excused, potentially causing a mistrial.