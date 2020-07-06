After Epstein’s death at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center, where he was awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York vowed to pursue accomplices. Maxwell’s arrest has been praised by Epstein’s accusers, who remain hopeful that others in Epstein’s circle may also be held accountable.

Maxwell, the daughter of British media titan Robert Maxwell, is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, the Bureau of Prisons said in an emailed response to questions. It’s unclear when she arrived in New York.

Both federal jails in New York City, where defendants are typically detained pending trial, have a reputation for their squalid conditions.

On Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Alison Nathan wrote to attorneys on Maxwell’s case asking if the high-profile defendant wished to waive her right to be present in court for her first appearance. While courts here are expected to hold more in-person proceedings as restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic are eased, many appearances continue to happen via video or phone conference.

Should Maxwell decide to appear by video from the MDC, Nathan said Thursday or next Tuesday are the soonest spots available.

Prosecutors have said she is flight risk.

Maxwell’s lawyer Christian Everdell did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Years before his arrest, Epstein had resolved similar allegations with a plea deal involving state charges in Florida. The arrangement, which resulted in a little more than a year of jail time and allowed him to leave daily for work — was widely criticized as too lenient. As part of the deal, prosecutors agreed not to pursue cases against Epstein’s associates who might have recruited girls for him.

Separately on Monday one of Epstein’s accusers, actress and model Alicia Arden, said during a news conference that police in Santa Monica, Calif., failed to investigate her report that Epstein sexually assaulted her in a hotel room there in 1997. The police department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Arden said that Epstein lured her to the hotel room after telling her he was interested in making her a Victoria’s Secret model, forcing himself on her and saying he wanted to “manhandle” her as she resisted. She left the room as quickly as she could and went straight to the police to file a report, she said in a her statement.

“Despite my efforts, nobody ever called me,” Arden said. “There was never any follow-up. It seemed my complaint was ignored.”