The appeals court referred complaints about Maxwell’s sleep interruptions while incarcerated back to Nathan for further review.
Maxwell, who has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to stand trial in July, recently appealed her third bail denial citing unfair treatment at the Brooklyn federal jail where she’s being housed and a lack of sufficient access to the materials she needs to prepare for trial.
Her lawyers have also said that she’s being treated unfairly because the prosecution could not bring its case against Epstein after he died by suicide in jail in 2019. Maxwell is being monitored constantly at the Metropolitan Detention Center, to the point where it is interrupting her sleep — another overreaction caused by the Bureau of Prisons’ failure to keep Epstein safe while he was in custody, the lawyers have argued.
The U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan, which is prosecuting her case, has said that Maxwell gets more access to computers to review evidence than any other inmate at the detention center. They have argued successfully that Maxwell is too great a flight risk to be free pending trial.
On Friday, Maxwell pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Manhattan to sex trafficking counts that were lodged against her in a superseding indictment. She is expected to stand trial on charges related to Epstein first, and separately on counts of perjury for allegedly lying during lawsuit depositions in a civil case brought by one of Epstein’s accusers.
The new indictment also adds charges related to a fourth victim, who was 14 when Maxwell allegedly brought her into Epstein’s orbit around 2001.
Lawyers for Maxwell have asked for an adjournment of the first trial citing a need for more time to prepare based on the new indictment. The judge has not yet ruled on whether a delay will be granted, and the parties were told last week to prepare to proceed this summer.