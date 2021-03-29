The new alleged offenses also widen the time frame law enforcement is scrutinizing. In Maxwell’s original indictment, the charges pertained only to suspected crimes dating to the mid-1990s. The girl cited in court papers Monday was enlisted by Maxwell and paid to give Epstein sexualized massages between 2001 and 2004, according to the new indictment.
Epstein, a multimillionaire who was indicted in New York in 2019, died by a suicide at a federal jail here weeks later. He was previously given a lenient plea deal in Florida, despite a large number of victims who had come forward to law enforcement years ago.
Maxwell, who was first indicted last year and is slated to stand trial in July, is accused of recruiting and grooming Epstein’s underage victims, and now faces additional counts for sex trafficking of a minor and sex trafficking conspiracy. She has maintained her innocence and is appealing the denial of her third bail application since her arrest.