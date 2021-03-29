NEW YORK — Federal prosecutors filed new sex-trafficking charges Monday against Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime companion of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, expanding their criminal case ahead of her anticipated trial this summer.

The superseding indictment from the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office cites a new unidentified victim, who was 14 years old when she was brought into Epstein’s circle by Maxwell around 2001, prosecutors say, bringing the number of victims in the case to four.

The new alleged offenses also widen the time frame law enforcement is scrutinizing. In Maxwell’s original indictment, the charges pertained only to suspected crimes dating to the mid-1990s. The girl cited in court papers Monday was enlisted by Maxwell and paid to give Epstein sexualized massages between 2001 and 2004, according to the new indictment.

Epstein, a multimillionaire who was indicted in New York in 2019, died by a suicide at a federal jail here weeks later. He was previously given a lenient plea deal in Florida, despite a large number of victims who had come forward to law enforcement years ago.

Maxwell, who was first indicted last year and is slated to stand trial in July, is accused of recruiting and grooming Epstein’s underage victims, and now faces additional counts for sex trafficking of a minor and sex trafficking conspiracy. She has maintained her innocence and is appealing the denial of her third bail application since her arrest.