One victim, now a professional singer and actor, testified using the pseudonym Jane and said she was 14 when she was befriended by Maxwell and Epstein at a prestigious performing arts summer camp. The pair invited the girl and her mother to tea at Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion, she testified, and Epstein paid for her schooling and trips to New York. She said was abused more than once by Epstein at age 14, and that Maxwell instructed her on how Epstein liked to be massaged and was sometimes in the room when the abuse happened.