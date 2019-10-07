In one text message, Sondland wrote that Trump “really wants the deliverable,” referring to a clear demonstration from Ukraine that it would undertake the investigations.

Officials’ texts reveal belief that Trump wanted probes as condition of Ukraine meeting

Sondland worked closely with Kurt Volker, the U.S. special envoy to Ukraine, to shape U.S. foreign policy around Trump’s desire to investigate Joe Biden’s son Hunter, who was on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, as well as an unsubstantiated theory that Ukraine had interfered in the 2016 presidential election to undermine Trump’s candidacy.

Lawmakers heard last week from Volker after he resigned his position and turned over his communications to Congress. Sondland remains in his post and has turned over the documents that lawmakers want to the State Department instead, setting up a fight between the legislative and executive branches over access to the information.

Holding Ukraine hostage: How the president and his allies, chasing 2020 ammunition, fanned a political storm

Sondland, 61, appears never to have held a position in government before being named the ambassador to the E.U. in June 2018. He built his fortune acquiring and managing luxury hotels in the Pacific Northwest and gave $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund via shell companies that obscured his involvement.

The text messages released last week show what appear to be Sondland’s effort to minimize political fallout from the administration’s dealings with the Ukrainians.

On Sept. 9, William B. “Bill” Taylor, the senior U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, texted Sondland: “I think it’s crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign.”

Hours later, Sondland, who had been aggressively pursuing a public agreement for Ukraine to launch the investigations, replied, “Bill, I believe you are incorrect about President Trump’s intentions. The President has been crystal clear: no quid pro quo’s of any kind.”

