Federal authorities have charged six men with conspiring to kidnap Whitmer, a Democrat, before Election Day. Trask has said that they were angry about coronavirus-related restrictions imposed by the governor. Another eight men, including Higgins, have been charged in state court with providing material support to acts of terror.

Higgins, 51, apparently became reluctant to carry out the plot, according to evidence discussed in court Friday.

After his arrest, Higgins allegedly told FBI agents he decided after helping conduct surveillance on the governor’s home, he wanted “nothing to do with it,” and deleted a video he’d made of the surveillance, Trask said.

The FBI agent said Higgins had already given a copy of the video to an informant who was secretly working with the FBI’s investigation and recording conversations among the suspects. Higgins told agents in his interview he “wanted to get the video back” but was unable to do so, Trask testified.

At Friday’s hearing, defense lawyers argued that much of the government’s evidence was “big talk” on the part of the group’s alleged leader, Adam Fox, and that many of their activities, such as firing guns and taking videos of the governor’s home, were not in and of themselves illegal.

Defense attorney Gary Springstead noted there are a “wide range of viewpoints” among self proclaimed militia groups and their members throughout Michigan, claiming some just like to “play guns in the woods.” Springstead then portrayed his client, Ty Garbin, as a “laissez faire libertarian” who thought action was not necessary because the government “would collapse on its own.”

Prosecutors countered that there was plenty of evidence, including Higgins’s actions and statements, that show dangerous intent.

“Did they think through what they would do after they took the governor? No, it does not look like they did,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler. “It doesn’t have to be a good plan to be dangerous. These people got caught because they were amateurs and they hadn’t thought it through.”

U.S. Magistrate Judge Sally Berens ruled Friday that the FBI had gathered sufficient evidence to proceed in court with the charges filed against the six men accused in the Whitmer kidnapping plot.

At a hearing earlier this week, Trask said some of those charged in the kidnapping plot also discussed in June the idea of “taking” Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat whose coronavirus restrictions, like those imposed by Whitmer, had angered President Trump and some conservatives.

After the alleged discussion of grabbing the Virginia governor, Northam blamed Trump for using inflammatory rhetoric that encourages extremism.

“These threats and this rhetoric is not coming from another country,” the governor said at an afternoon news briefing in Richmond. “It’s coming from Washington. And that I regret, and it needs to stop.”

At Friday’s hearing, Trask said he was unaware of any discussion among the accused plotters of Trump’s April tweets which demanded, “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” and “LIBERATE VIRGINIA!”