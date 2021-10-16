But to be recommended for transfer by a board composed of the top national security agencies doesn’t mean that a detainee gets to leave Guantánamo. There are now 13 men who have been designated by the multiagency Periodic Review Board as eligible for transfer in accordance with U.S. national security concerns. Three of them have continued to be held at Guantánamo for more than a decade. One has been waiting for six years, and six other men were cleared for transfer home or to a third country earlier this year.