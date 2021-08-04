The announcement follows a renewed push by the Justice Department’s gun trafficking “strike force” to address the flow of illegal guns from Southern states, where gun laws are less strict, to big cities where street violence is on the rise.
Traffickers traditionally ship weapons on buses and in rental cars along the “Iron Pipeline,” a corridor that tracks with I-95 along the East Coast into New York and other Mid-Atlantic and Northern cities. They are generally purchased legally, then resold on the black market, creating a challenge for law enforcement personnel trying try to trace the source of weapons used in murders and shootings.
President Biden has weighed in on the national gun violence surge in recent weeks, calling for a crackdown on gun dealers and traffickers and urging cities to use coronavirus relief funds to beef up resources in their efforts to combat shootings.
With homicides sharply up in cities across the country last year — including New York, the District and Chicago — and on pace to increase further this year in many places, officials hope arrests like those announced Wednesday will begin to make a dent.
Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco traveled from Washington to meet with federal law enforcement officials who represent the New York strike force and joined Audrey Strauss, the acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, to announced the federal indictments. She stressed the need to identify the suppliers of weapons on the illegal gun market.
Trafficking cases “don’t involve truckloads of guns moving all at once” but rather hit the market gradually, Monaco said. “That nonetheless adds up to serious public safety risks, and highlights and identifies the corridors to go after the sources, and that’s what this strike force is about.”
Three defendants named in the indictment were arrested Wednesday, and three had been taken into custody earlier — including Duvaughn Wilson, accused of being the “straw” purchaser who bought a total of 87 guns in 30 transactions with licensed dealers in Georgia between last August and April.
In making those purchases, the indictment says, Wilson attested that the guns were for his own use. But he allegedly then provided the guns to co-defendants James Thomas (a.k.a. Spazz) and Courtney Schloss (a.k.a. Bway), prosecutors said.
Many of the weapons allegedly ended up in the possession of members of the Blixky Gang, a musically-inclined street crew in Brooklyn, for use in music videos where guns were brandished along with wads of cash, officials said. Alleged members of the group were among those charged in the indictment.
In February, a gun allegedly supplied by Wilson was used to fire at officers in the Bronx, according to the indictment, and recovered at the crime scene. Another gun allegedly purchased by Wilson was recovered from a shooting scene, also in the Bronx, two months later, officials said.
Participants in the gun ring allegedly used codes associated with professional athletes to reference the weapons they were trafficking.
Strauss said one member of the group allegedly warned another about law enforcement stopping buses along their corridor, explaining to the alleged accomplice “if they find something” it’s a federal crime.
Law enforcement officials said investigators have recovered 18 of the 87 weapons that were allegedly fed to the black market by Wilson, who was arrested in Georgia in connection with the gun purchases on April 23 and has been released pending trial.
Charges in the superseding indictment announced on Wednesday include conspiracy to traffic weapons, gun trafficking and interstate travel with intent to engage in gun trafficking.
Thomas and Schloss also were arrested before Wednesday.
Defendants Jamel Thomas and Argam Taj were arrested in New York on Wednesday morning, while Ken Alexander, who also is charged, was arrested in Massachusetts.
Three defendants — Harlie Ramos, Samuel Taj and Christopher Machado — are at large, officials said.