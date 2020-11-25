“While I do feel tired, I continue to monitor work virtually,” Barsa said in a memo to staff obtained by The Washington Post. “The Agency’s COVID-19 Readiness Unit is notifying any individuals with whom I have met over the past 2 days.”

He noted that his offices would be “deep-cleaned” and closed until next Monday.

Barsa held meetings in his office on Monday, said people familiar with the situation. He has a reputation for sparse mask use, which will likely result in those whom he met with having to isolate on Thanksgiving as families around the country gather, the people said.

Jhunjhunwala said the agency takes “seriously the guidelines for safety protocols and physical distancing issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

Barsa, who holds the title of acting deputy administrator, canceled a planned trip to Honduras on Sunday as a result of his condition, said a person familiar with the situation who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal agency matters.

In recent days, Barsa had told USAID colleagues that the agency will not cooperate with the transition to a Biden administration until a Trump appointee signs paperwork ascertaining the winner of the presidential election.

The decision to ascertain the election came on Monday and directed all federal agencies to provide post-election resources to the incoming Biden administration to ensure a smooth transition. USAID has yet to publicly acknowledge the decision even though some officials have begun to work with Biden’s team on the transition.

