John Cohen, who oversees intelligence analysis at the Department of Homeland Security, made the comments at a House Intelligence subcommittee hearing about domestic terrorism. “We need to think differently about intelligence. This threat requires we think differently about how we look at information,” he said of homegrown extremism, noting that pre-attack indicators may be observable through individuals’ public communications. “Covert collection may often not be necessary to capture valuable intelligence, but analysts need to be able to distinguish . . . between constitutionally protected speech and threat-related activity.”