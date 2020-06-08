Schiff’s letter comes in the wake of President Trump threatening to mobilize the military to enforce order among protesters. And it comes a week after shocking images of the National Guard and several federal law enforcement agencies using force to disperse protesters gathered at Lafayette Square in front of the White House.

“The sudden and impulsive manner in which the armed forces and law enforcement components from across the federal government have been mobilized to date, and the lack of public transparency regarding their orders . . . is deeply troubling,” Schiff said.

A Pentagon official said Kernan had received the letter but declined to comment on correspondence with Congress.

Other Democrats have raised concerns about federal law enforcement possibly conducting surveillance on Americans engaging in peaceful protests. Last week, Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (N.Y.), chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security after it flew a surveillance drone over protests in Minneapolis on May 29.

There is no indication that Pentagon intelligence agencies such as the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), which provides satellite and other overhead imagery, furnished support to any units responding to the protests.

The NGA has been used to help the military in responding to disasters, and it played a significant role in delivering information during Hurricane Katrina in 2005 on where to build levees and where the damage was most severe.

But Schiff wants assurance that no intelligence was used to monitor peaceful protesters. He also wants to know whether any Pentagon agencies have received inquiries or requests of any kind from the Trump administration or any federal department to begin planning for such activity.

