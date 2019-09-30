“The first is a prosecution of Ukrainians who provided evidence against Mr. Trump’s convicted campaign chairman, Paul Manafort. The second relates to former vice president Joseph R. Biden, Jr., who is challenging President Trump for the presidency in 2020,” the letter continued, demanding Giuliani turn over materials to their investigation by October 15.

AD

AD

The chairmen also said they are investigating “credible allegations” that Giuliani “acted as an agent of the president in a scheme to advance his personal political interests by abusing the power of the office of the president.”

Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Democrats prepare to move quickly to build case for Trump’s impeachment

In an interview Friday night, Giuliani said he had heard he was likely to be subpoenaed but had not received anything. Giuliani said he would follow his client’s advice on whether to cooperate and saw both the pros and cons of going forward.

“It would give me a chance to explain what was really happening,” he said.

Giuliani recently told The Washington Post in an interview that he possessed communications with State Department officials about his effort. “I have 40 texts from the State Department asking me to do what I did,” he said.

AD

AD

A senior administration official confirmed that a State Department official, Kurt Volker, was involved in setting up one meeting for Giuliani with a top Ukrainian aide. But this individual said the department was unaware of many of his other meetings and activities.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak frankly.

Volker, who resigned last Friday, is scheduled to meet with the House committees Thursday for a deposition in their investigation. He is one of several current and former officials whom House Democrats have asked to appear in person to discuss their knowledge of the events detailed in a recently-unveiled whitsleblower’s complaint.

AD

That complaint centers on a July 25 call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which the U.S. president presses his Ukrainian counterpart into launching investigations related to a 2016 hack of the Democratic National Committee and Hunter Biden, the former vice president’s son.

AD

Hunter Biden served for nearly five years on the board of Burisma, Ukraine’s largest private gas company, whose owner came under scrutiny by Ukrainian prosecutors for possible abuse of power and unlawful enrichment. The former vice president’s son was not accused of any wrongdoing in the investigation.

Intelligence panel has deal to hear whistleblower’s testimony

On Monday, the three House Committees added three more witnesses to the list of individuals they intend to depose. In three separate letters, the panels asked Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, two Soviet-born Republican donors who are alleged to have worked as fixers for Giuliani, and Semyon “Sam” Kislin, a long-time associate of Giuliani’s, to appear for depositions on October 10, 11 and 14. All three were also requested to turn over documents related to the investigation by October 7.

The panels gave them until Tuesday to inform the panel as to whether they would voluntarily comply with the requests, or risk being subpoenaed themselves.

AD