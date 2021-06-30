Pelosi (D-Calif.) envisions a select committee with 13 members, only five of whom would be appointed “after consultation with the minority leader,” Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). That means Pelosi would be able to select eight of the panel members herself, and maintain the power to overrule McCarthy for picking anyone Democrats consider objectionable.
Democratic leaders have guessed in recent days that McCarthy might try to appoint conservative firebrands as a way of ensuring that Trump has defenders on the board. But McCarthy has said nothing publicly about his plans, or even if he will participate in its creation. All he has told the media regarding the panel is that Pelosi “never talked to me about it.”
Though he initially faulted Trump for the inspiring the assault, McCarthy resisted early efforts to establish an outside panel to investigate it, arguing that Congress ought to cast a wider net — to look into domestic extremism more broadly and scrutinize left-wing groups alongside the right-wing and white nationalist organizations that organized and populated the Capitol riot.
In recent months, Pelosi and her deputies began working around McCarthy, negotiating instead with Republicans more amenable to the idea of treating Jan. 6 as a subject worthy of special investigation, like the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The failed bid to establish an independent commission was the product of an agreement between the House Homeland Security Committee’s top Democrat and Republican.
An aide to Pelosi this week indicated that she is considering appointing a Republican to the select committee, as one of the eight picks she makes.
Though the speaker has not said who she has in mind, the most obvious candidate is Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). Cheney was the most high-ranking House Republican to vote for Trump’s second impeachment in January, and has remained the most vocal in calling out the former president and her GOP colleagues who promote falsehoods about the 2020 election being stolen. Last month, as a consequence for criticism of fellow Republicans, her conference voted to oust her from the ranks of GOP leadership.
It is unclear who Pelosi intends to appoint to the panel, or when its work will begin. While the House-approved independent commission would have been given only until the end of 2021 to complete its probe, to avoid its findings having outsize influence on next year’s midterm elections, there is no stated deadline in the bill the House is voting on Wednesday.
Pelosi has frequently reminded the public that a select committee was not her preferred forum to investigate the Capitol riot, but the option she was forced to choose after the Senate fell a few Republican votes short of approving an independent commission.