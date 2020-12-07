“The stronger the vote, the less chance of having to deal with a veto later,” Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Tex.), the top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, told reporters Monday, adding that GOP lawmakers should seriously weigh the “consequences of a no vote” before siding with Trump.

The legislation is the product of a months-long negotiation between the House and Senate that authorizes everything from new initiatives to counter China to health coverage for members of the National Guard aiding pandemic response efforts. Yet the bill, which has been cheered by leaders of both parties, was negotiated under shifting veto threats from the White House that have not yet been rescinded.

At first, Trump vehemently objected to the legislation’s mandate for the Pentagon to rename military installations that commemorate Civil War-era Confederates. In recent days, however, the president has taken existential issue with the fact that the bill does not repeal a law shielding technology companies from liability for what third parties post to their websites ­— an issue unrelated to defense that Trump has sought to make about national security.

Trump has taken special interest in repealing Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act as part of his long-running vendetta against Facebook, Twitter and Google, whom he has accused of anti-conservative bias. While Republicans and Democrats in Congress agree that the law needs retooling, leaders are uniformly opposed to the president’s attempt to hold the bill hostage to its inclusion.

“It needs to be addressed but in a different place and in a different way. Doing it on the defense bill, airdropping at the last minute is not the right thing,” Thornberry said. “If somebody is going to vote no on a bill because of what’s not in it, that has nothing to do with it … that can’t be the standard.”

If the House is able to secure another veto-proof majority for the final compromise version, lawmakers are hopeful that it will set the stage for a similarly decisive vote in the Senate — and dissuade Trump from closing out his presidency with a veto showdown.

But if he wants to, Trump still has the ability to complicate their efforts. Once both chambers of Congress pass the bill and send it to the White House, the president has 10 days, not including Sundays, to sign, veto, or “pocket veto” the legislation — a pocket veto being a de facto rejection of the bill by simply refusing to sign it. Should Trump decide to run out the clock, he could force Congress to reconvene for an override vote after Christmas — an added impediment in any year, but especially during a pandemic.

The defense bill must become law before noon on Jan. 3, when the new session of Congress begins, or it will expire along with all remaining unfinished legislation from the last two years.

Facing that calendar, Republicans have sought to convince Trump to back off his veto threats. But whether he listens may come down to whether he wants to end his presidency by dealing with Congress gracefully, or go down fighting.

The defense bill contains several rebukes of Trump’s tenure as commander in chief. Among the safeguards it incorporates that were inspired by Trump’s policies are a ban on reducing the level of U.S. troops stationed in Germany and South Korea without significant justifications, and a prohibition on using emergency authority to repurpose more than $100 million of military construction funds for domestic purposes, such as Trump’s border wall.

The defense bill is not the only parting rebuke lawmakers are contemplating this month. Later this week, a group of senators are expected to force votes to block the sale of fighter jets, drones, missile and other munitions to the United Arab Emirates, which the administration announced after Abu Dhabi signed a peace deal with Israel this fall.

The controversy over the sales comes as the Defense Department on Monday published fresh figures regarding arms sales to the Middle East, which have increased significantly under the Trump administration. Emirati purchases have more than tripled annually compared to four years ago, to $3.5 billion authorized in fiscal year 2020, a number that will be dwarfed if the $23 billion F-35 sale goes through.

Still, the Emirati sales pale in comparison to U.S. purchases by Saudi Arabia, which for years has been the most lucrative American market worldwide. Riyadh has purchased a whopping $173 billion worth of weapons since 1950, nearly quadruple that spent by Israel, its closest competitor. However, arms sales to Saudi Arabia took a nosedive between fiscal 2019, when they amounted to nearly $15 billion, and fiscal 2020, when they topped out at only about $1.2 billion, in the face of increased scrutiny and congressional efforts to stymie certain deals.

Last year, Trump successfully vetoed an effort to block certain arms sales to Saudi Arabia. It is not yet clear how many resolutions against UAE arms sales Sens. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.) tend to raise this week, but any that they do are guaranteed a vote as “privileged” measures, whether or not the Senate Majority Leader supports them.