The House voted Wednesday to undo President Trump’s attempt to sidestep Congress and complete several arms sales benefiting Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, sending the measures to the Oval Office where they are expected to be met with a veto.

The Trump administration announced in May that they would invoke emergency authority to push through 22 arms sales worth over $8 billion, including missiles, munitions and surveillance aircraft for Saudi Arabia. A bipartisan majority — but not a veto-proof majority — of both the Senate and the House objected to the move, which would replenish part of the Saudi arsenal that lawmakers believe have been used against civilians in Yemen’s long-running war.

Lawmakers in both parties also object to the idea of seemingly rewarding Saudi leaders with hefty arms deals, at a time when most members want to punish them for their alleged role in the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The Trump administration has insisted that their moves are necessary to counter an increasing threat from Iran, which in recent weeks, has attacked oil tankers and downed a U.S. Navy surveillance drone. But House Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Rep. Eliot L. Engel (D-N.Y.) said Wednesday that the resolutions were an “extraordinary but necessary” step to counteract an “abuse of power,” charging that the Trump administration had created “a phony emergency to override the authority of Congress.”

Trump has stymied most congressional efforts to punish Saudi Arabia over either Khashoggi or Yemen — including a measure earlier this year to end U.S. support for the Saudi-led military coalition operating in Yemen’s civil war. The promise of the president’s continued opposition is complicating lawmakers’ efforts to determine their next move.

The clash is playing out particularly in the GOP-led Senate, where Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Sen. James E. Risch (R-Idaho) recently unveiled legislation to sanction Saudi leaders allegedly involved in Khashoggi’s killing by denying them visas — but stopped short of more aggressive steps that Democrats and some Republicans have endorsed.

“You can either have a fig leaf that gives you political cover, or you can really do something,” Senate Foreign Relations Committee ranking member Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) said in an interview Wednesday, comparing Risch’s bill to a measure he has penned with a bipartisan group of senators, led by himself and Sen. Todd C. Young (R-Ind.). That bipartisan bill would couple sanctions for Saudi leaders — including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whom U.S. intelligence agencies believe ordered Khashoggi’s killing — with a moratorium on nondefensive weapons transfers to the Kingdom.

None of those measures, Risch believe, could become law.

“My bill is the middle ground. It’s bipartisan. it has been heavily shopped with the administration, both the White House and the State Department. My bill can become law,” he said in an interview.

“I’m not criticizing Bob [Menendez], he has a view that he wants to do something stronger than what this bill is, and I agree with him in many respects,” Risch continued. “The difficulty is, it will never become law . . . and I want to have a say about this.”