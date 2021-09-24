Her lawyer, Reid Weingarten, confirmed earlier news reports of the arrangement but did not provide details. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s office declined to comment.
Huawei Technologies is the world’s largest communications equipment manufacturer.
Meng was arrested in December 2018 and charged with bank and wire fraud, accused of misleading banks about Huawei’s relationship with a firm in Iran called Skycom, which U.S. prosecutors allege is a Huawei subsidiary.
Prosecutors alleged that Huawei and Meng deceived the banks into clearing millions of dollars in transactions with Skycom in violation of U.S. sanctions prohibiting business dealings with Iran.
Meng has been held in Canada for three years, straining Beijing’s relations with Ottawa as well as Washington.
