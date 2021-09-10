Parnas and Fruman’s ties to Giuliani played prominently in Trump’s first impeachment proceeding, in which the president was accused of abusing his authority by threatening to withhold $400 million in military aid from Ukraine if officials there did not announce a criminal investigation into candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Giuliani allegedly recruited Parnas and Furman to search for intelligence overseas that would incriminate Biden in advance of the 2020 election.