It was not immediately clear on what counts Fruman was expected to plead guilty, or if he intended to cooperate with prosecutors. The Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office declined to comment, and Fruman’s attorney Todd Blanche did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
How two Soviet-born emigres made it into elite Trump circles — and the center of the impeachment storm
Fruman and Parnas were arrested in October 2019 at Dulles International Airport where they had one-way tickets to Frankfurt, Germany.
They were accused of illegally funneling foreign funds into the U.S. political system and breaking other campaign-finance laws.
Giuliani has not been accused of any crimes, although federal prosecutors in New York are investigating his relationships with Ukrainian figures while serving as Trump’s personal attorney and whether those interactions may have violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act, according to court records and people familiar with the matter. The former New York mayor has adamantly denied any wrongdoing.
Giuliani solicited the assistance of Fruman and Parnas, both Soviet-born emigres, in his efforts to find information overseas that he hoped would damage President Biden ahead of the 2020 election.
Those efforts were a factor in Trump’s first impeachment proceeding, when he was accused — and ultimately acquitted — of abusing his authority by threatening to withhold $400 million in military aid from Ukraine unless officials there announced an investigation of Biden and his son Hunter.
Parnas and another co-defendant, Andrey Kukushkin, are expected to stand trial in October.
Another man, David Correia, pleaded guilty and was sentenced in February to a year in prison. Correia, who was charged with illegal activity related to campaign funds, admitted to defrauding investors in Fraud Guarantee, the allegedly defunct “risk management” company he launched with Parnas. He also pleaded guilty to lying to the Federal Election Commission.
Parnas is accused of using $2 million in capital for personal expenses. He is expected to stand separate trials — one for the political contribution case and another for the Fraud Guarantee case.
An attorney for Parnas declined to comment Monday.