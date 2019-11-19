Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the European affairs director at the National Security Council, and Jennifer Williams, Vice President Pence’s special adviser on Europe and Russia, heard the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky from the Situation Room, and were struck by what Trump was asking.

Trump, the two officials testified, wanted Zelensky to investigate former vice president Joe Biden, and there was some contextual evidence to suggest he would not grant a White House meeting or release nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine if Zelensky would not oblige. Their testimony significantly undercuts Trump’s assertion that the conversation was “perfect.”

“I was concerned by the call,” Vindman testified. “What I heard was inappropriate.”

The testimony kicks off what is likely to be the most intense week yet in Democrats’ impeachment inquiry. Vindman and Williams are among four witnesses scheduled to appear publicly on Capitol Hill Tuesday — and among nine set to appear this week.

They will be followed on Tuesday afternoon by Kurt Volker, a former Trump administration envoy to Ukraine, and Tim Morrison, the former top Russia and Europe adviser on the National Security Council and formerly Vindman’s direct superior.

Vindman and Williams already have provided lawmakers with private depositions and have since been subjected to attacks — which continued Wednesday — from Trump and his allies. Their public appearances suggested that while they had noted the criticism, they would not be deterred.

Trump said Tuesday that impeachment was “a little pipe dream” of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), and that Republicans “are absolutely killing it” with their line of questioning for the witnesses. The Republicans launched a medley of attacks on the inquiry Tuesday, questioning Democrats’ motives, suggesting Trump was merely concerned about Ukrainian corruption in general and that Vindman selectively shared his concerns with others instead of telling his direct boss.

Williams — who Trump tweeted about over the weekend — spoke confidently and dispassionately throughout the hearing. She said she was “surprised” by the president’s tweet about her, which suggested she was among a group of “Never Trumpers” who were trying to launch a “presidential attack.”

“It certainly surprised me,” Williams said, denying she had attempted to launch an attack on Trump. “I was not expecting to be called out by name.”

Vindman, in his Army dress uniform, initially spoke quickly and nervously, the sheets of paper containing his opening statement shaking in his hand as he it aloud. He called the attacks on those who appeared before the hearing “reprehensible,” and — addressing his father, who brought the Vindman family to the U.S. from the Soviet Union decades ago — said: “Do not worry, I will be fine for telling the truth.”

Later in the hearing, Vindman seemed to grow more confident. At one point, he corrected Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), the House Intelligence Committee’s top Republican, after Nunes called him “Mr. Vindman,” rather than by his military rank.

“It’s Lieutenant Colonel Vindman, please,” Vindman quipped. He later declared himself “never partisan” in response to the accusations he is a “never Trumper” and, when asked about Trump’s attacks, asserted of his testimony: “I knew I was assuming a lot of risk.”

On Tuesday, Trump said of Vindman: “I never saw the man, I understand now he wears his uniform when he goes in.” The president said he had watched some of the impeachment hearings, then cut himself off.

“I’m going to let people make their own determination,” Trump said.

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, tweeted: “You can tell how partisan this is because of Vindman’s stammering looking for the right catch word that I imagine #FullOfSchiff has coached him on to make as he apparently did switch so many others. Terrible acting.”

The hashtag is a pejorative that the president and his supporters have used to refer to Rep. Adam B. Schiff, the intelligence committee’s chairman and Democrats’ point man on the impeachment inquiry.

A day earlier, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) had suggested in a letter that Vindman might be among a group of executive branch staffers who “have never accepted President Trump as legitimate and resent his unorthodox style and his intrusion onto their ‘turf.’ ”

Military officials have been monitoring Vindman’s personal security, and is ready to move him and his family to an Army base if necessary to protect them from threats, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

Of the two officials, Vindman seemed to be more unnerved by what he had heard Trump say on the July 25 call, for which he had prepared talking points that Trump did not follow. Williams said she found the call “unusual” because “it involved discussion of what appeared to be a domestic political matter.” But she said she did not specifically lodge a complaint or speak to anyone about it.

Vindman, by contrast, said he immediately reported the matter to National Security Council lawyer John Eisenberg “out of a sense of duty.” He said after that, he seemed to have been excluded from some meetings to which he felt he should have been invited.

Vindman said he also told two other officials about the call — State Department official George Kent and someone in the intelligence community. The remark — and Republicans’ reaction to it — prompted Schiff to pause the hearing and express concern that Vindman’s naming the official could publicly identify a whistleblower who filed a complaint about the call.

Republicans objected, noting Vindman has said he does not know the whistleblower’s identity. Vindman ultimately did not reveal the name of the intelligence official in whom he confided.

“It is improper for the president of the United States to demand a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen and a political opponent,” Vindman testified. “My intent was to raise these concerns because they had significant national security implications for our country.”

Asked about the forcefulness of the president’s entreaty, Vindman responded: “The culture I come from, the military culture, when a senior asks you to do something, even if it’s polite and pleasant, it’s not to be taken as a request.” He said a rough transcript of Trump’s call with Zelenksy was moved to a secure location, where fewer people would be able to access it, but noted, “I didn’t take it as anything nefarious.”

Republicans focused their questioning on what they see as inappropriate leaks about the call, with Nunes asking Williams and Vindman if they had discussed the matter with reporters. Both denied they had.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) read a negative assessment of Vindman from Morrison, Vindman’s former boss, questioning Vindman’s judgment and suggesting he might leak information. The White House later tweeted some of Morrison’s claim, which Vindman disputed.

Jordan called the impeachment inquiry “sad,” “scary” and “wrong.” Nunes remarked in his concluding remarks: “The Democrats are no closer to impeachment than where they were three years ago.”

While the July phone call was the focal point of Williams’s and Vindman’s testimony, the two officials also described a series of unusual actions the U.S. took toward Ukraine that — even now — they said they do not fully understand.

Williams, for example, described how Trump — after speaking with Zelensky in April — had wanted Pence to attend the Ukrainian leader’s inauguration. But in May, before the inauguration date was set, she was informed by the White House Chief of Staff’s Office that Pence would not be going, per a new request from Trump, Williams testified.

Williams said she did not know the reason for the change. A lower level delegation headlined by Energy Secretary Rick Perry ultimately went instead.

Williams and Vindman testified that around this time, they were aware of an effort by the president’s allies, in particular his personal attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani, to press Ukraine for a number of investigations. And on July 10, Vindman said, it became clear the effort had some official buy-in.

At a meeting with Ukrainians that day, Vindman testified, Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland declared that if they wanted to get a White House meeting, the Ukrainians would have to provide a “deliverable” — the investigations the president wanted.

Vindman testified that the remark was so unnerving that it prompted national security adviser John Bolton to abruptly cut the gathering short. He said it was not “entirely clear” Sondland was speaking for the president, but his demand seemed to have been developed after a conversation with White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

After the meeting, Vindman said, Sondland told others he was referring to investigations into the Bidens and Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company for which Joe Biden’s son Hunter had worked. Vindman said he responded that such probes were “inappropriate — and had nothing to do with national security.” His account could raise questions for Sondland, who has previously claimed he did not fully understand the president wanted an investigation of Biden. Sondland is scheduled to provide public testimony Wednesday.

In a video posted by CNN Tuesday, Zelensky refused to confirm or deny whether he was prepared to publicly announce an investigation into Burisma after his July call with Trump.

Around the same time period, U.S. officials learned the military aid designated to Ukraine had been withheld, though both Vindman and Williams testified Tuesday they never learned exactly why.

Democrats have been investigating whether Trump was holding back that money to get Ukraine to conduct the investigations he wanted, in what they view as a corrupt bargain. Williams testified that even after the July 25 call it was not clear whether there was a “direct linkage” between the aid and the investigations, though she found the specificity of Trump’s request “noteworthy.

“It was the first I had heard of any requests of Ukraine which were that specific in nature,” Williams testified.

Williams testified that Zelensky broached the frozen military aid with Pence in early September — after the hold on the aid had been made public — and he offered no firm commitments but agreed to bring up the subject with the president. She said she was aware Trump and Pence talked that night but did not know the details of the conversation.

The aid was ultimately released 10 days later, though only after lawmakers began to investigate and a whistleblower complained about Trump’s phone call.