In response to questions from reporters, Berman said the investigation into Epstein’s abuse was ongoing — even though Epstein killed himself while in federal custody on sex trafficking charges last year. As a part of that case, Berman said investigators had reached out to Prince Andrew.

One of Epstein’s accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, claims she was paid by Epstein for sexual encounters with the prince when she was 17 years old.

Buckingham Palace did not immediately comment on the developments.

“The original charges against Jeffrey Epstein contained a conspiracy charge, and we alleged that there were conspirators involved, and Jeffrey Epstein couldn’t have done what he did without the assistance of others, and I can assure you that our investigation is moving forward,” Berman said.

Andrew has long been dogged by his association with Epstein and the allegations from Giuffre. A photo, reportedly taken in 2001, shows the prince with his arm around her bare waist, and visible in the background is Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite who accusers say was Epstein’s girlfriend and madam.

In November, after Andrew gave an interview on the subject for which he faced widespread criticism, the prince announced he was stepping back from his royal duties and issued a statement saying that he was willing to cooperate with authorities.

“I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure. I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives,” he said.

He said that he was “willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required.”