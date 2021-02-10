A White House statement on Biden’s first conversation with Xi since taking office said Biden “affirmed his priorities of protecting the American people’s security, prosperity, health, and way of life, and preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific,” and did not mention tariffs or trade policy.

“President Biden underscored his fundamental concerns about Beijing’s coercive and unfair economic practices, crackdown in Hong Kong, human rights abuses in Xinjiang, and increasingly assertive actions in the region, including toward Taiwan,” the White House statement said.

Biden tweeted late Wednesday that he had told Xi the United States would also work with China when doing so suits American interests.

The Chinese government confirmed the call but did not immediately provide details. “The two heads of state visited each other on the Chinese New Year of the Ox and exchanged in-depth views on bilateral relations and major international and regional issues,” according to state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV).

A Chinese readout provided by CCTV said Xi told Biden that cooperation between the two countries is the “only correct choice” and confrontation would be “definitely disaster.” China sought a resumption of various dialogue mechanisms to avoid misunderstanding and misjudgment, Xi said.

“It is necessary to distinguish and manage differences between the two countries while identifying and collaborating on areas of cooperation,” Xi was quoted as saying. “Issues such as Taiwan-, Hong Kong- and Xinjiang-related issues are China’s internal affairs and are related to China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The United States should respect China’s core interests and act cautiously.”

Two White House officials had earlier provided a preview of the call and sketched a policy of confronting China over its polices at home and abroad.

“We have maintained the tariffs that were laid down over the course of the past few years, not because we think that that trade war was particularly successful,” one official said. “But rather, because we believe that we have to very carefully, in consultation with allies and partners, in consultation with the Congress, work through the sources of leverage we have on the economic front.”

The goal is to “move out with a sharper, more effective trade strategy with China off the baseline of the existing tariffs, not pulling them all back right out of the gate,” the official said. “And so we are working through that while those remain in place.”

Trump applied sanctions of as much as 25 percent on Chinese goods with the argument that the pressure would yield an omnibus trade agreement between the United States and China on terms favorable to Washington. Trump reached a preliminary agreement last year but never achieved the larger goal.

Xi is only the second adversarial foreign leader with whom Biden has spoken in three weeks in office. He had spoken earlier with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The new administration plans to borrow from some Trump ideas about strategic competition with China, while rejecting Trump’s go-it-alone stance, the officials said.

Biden’s agenda for the conversation includes a declaration that the United States will speak up about human rights abuses against Uighur Muslims and authoritarian moves in Hong Kong, the officials said.

The new president is already conducting his China policy very differently from Trump, including with military maneuvers in the region that are intended to make clear the United States will defend regional allies and the principle of freedom of navigation, the officials said.

Coordination with allies such as South Korea and Japan is a key difference between Biden and Trump, the officials said, and Biden has stressed a return to traditional U.S. defense commitments to those allies Trump had questioned.

“In order to effectively prevail in this competition, we need to compete from a position of strength, which means we need to rebuild our sources of strength,” one official said.

The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the president’s plans.

Earlier Wednesday, Biden announced plans for a Pentagon review of national security strategy on China. One U.S. official said that review is unlikely to result in fewer U.S. personnel deployed to the Asia-Pacific region.

Biden appeared alongside Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who has endorsed a recent Pentagon report that concluded China’s ambition is to develop a military that is equal to, and in some respects superior to, that of the United States by 2050.

The officials did not outline plans for an in-person meeting anytime soon. Biden does not plan to travel overseas for several months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview that aired Sunday, the president said he would not handle relations between the United States and China “the way Trump did.”

Biden offered Xi some praise, noted that the two men know one another well and warned that the relationship would be different under the Biden administration.

“He’s very bright. He’s very tough,” Biden said in the CBS interview. “He doesn’t have — and I don’t mean it as a criticism, just the reality — he doesn’t have a democratic, small ‘d,’ bone in his body,” the president said. “I’ve said to him all along that we need not have a conflict. But there’s going to be extreme competition. And I’m not going to do it the way that he knows. And that’s because he’s sending signals, as well. I’m not going to do it the way Trump did. We’re going to focus on international rules of the road.”

Biden and his officials have indicated a willingness to take a more aggressive posture toward China, while maintaining that it is perhaps the most important relationship for the United States. Shortly after Biden was inaugurated, the Chinese government announced sanctions against more than two dozen outgoing U.S. officials and advisers, which the Biden White House dismissed as an “unproductive and cynical move.”