“We did not find any documentary or testimonial evidence that political bias or improper motivation influenced the FBI’s decision to conduct these operations,” Horowitz said in his written testimony to the committee. But his report also found failures up and down the chain of command, “including FBI senior officials who were briefed as the investigation progressed.”

Republicans and Democrats have trumpeted the parts of the report that validate their wildly opposing views regarding the nature of the FBI’s investigation, as either a baseless “witch hunt” or a fundamental defense of American democracy.

The committee chairman, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), attacked those who emphasized Horowitz’s finding that the FBI had adequate cause to open the Russia case. Such a takeaway, he said, ignores that the inspector general also found serious wrongdoing in how the FBI conducted the investigation, particularly in its applications to a court to surreptitiously monitor former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

Graham said he would assume, “for the sake of argument,” the FBI had an adequate basis to open a counterintelligence investigation — though he noted the standard for doing so is low. But the other failures, he said, were more than a few modest mistakes.

“What happened here is not a few irregularities,” Graham said. “What happened here is the system failed. The people at the highest levels of our government took the law into their own hands.”

Graham invoked J. Edgar Hoover, a former FBI director whose name has become synonymous with law enforcement abusing its power. He asserted that the FBI should have briefed Trump or other campaign officials when they suspected Russian involvement with the election effort but failed to do so, choosing instead to investigate. He read a series of anti-Trump texts from two officials involved in the case — agent Peter Strzok and lawyer Lisa Page — which the inspector general had addressed in a previous report.

The inspector general’s report has exposed major disagreements among Trump, Attorney General William P. Barr, FBI Director Christopher A. Wray and Horowitz, and lawmakers are likely to press the inspector general further on the areas where there are disputes.

Horowitz concluded the FBI had a valid reason to open an investigation based on a tip from the Australian government. That investigation scrutinized four Trump campaign advisers: Page, George Papadopoulos, Paul Manafort, and Michael Flynn.

In the fall of 2016, FBI officials sought and received court approval to conduct electronic surveillance on Page, after he left the campaign, suspecting he might be an agent of the Russian government. The inspector general concluded FBI agents “failed to meet the basic obligation” to ensure the applications for surveillance on Page were “scrupulously accurate.”

Horowitz found “so many basic and fundamental errors were made by three separate, hand-picked teams on one of the most sensitive FBI investigations that was briefed to the highest levels within the FBI,” that there was a failure of “not only the operational team, but also of the managers and supervisors, including senior officials, in the chain of command.”

Trump hailed the report as vindication for his long-running accusations that the FBI’s former leaders schemed to carry out a coup to remove him from office — accusations Horowitz’s findings implicitly reject.

But Barr, the attorney general, said Horowitz’s criticisms did not go far enough, telling The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday that the FBI’s handling of one of the most sensitive political investigations it has ever conducted was “a travesty,” and that another investigator, Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham, continues to pursue the matter.

Wray, the FBI director, announced the bureau would implement 40 changes within the bureau, particularly when it comes to how it handles informants and applications to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.

But Wray’s comments in a television interview angered the president, who tweeted Tuesday morning: “I don’t know what report current Director of the FBI Christopher A. Wray was reading, but it sure wasn’t the one given to me. With that kind of attitude, he will never be able to fix the FBI, which is badly broken despite having some of the greatest men & women working there!”

An FBI spokeswoman declined to comment.

