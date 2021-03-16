It confirmed what was widely reported last year — that there were no efforts by any foreign government to mount the sort of broad campaign to influence American voters that the Russians attempted in 2016 by hacking and releasing Democratic Party emails and by circulating divisive ads on social media.
While foreign disinformation and interference was a major concern heading into the 2020 campaign, domestic efforts to disrupt the race — including by then-President Donald Trump and his allies — turned out to be of far greater significance.
Last August, the then-top U.S. counterintelligence official, William Evanina, issued a statement saying that Russia was using a range of measures “to primarily denigrate” Trump’s opponent, former vice president Joe Biden, and significantly, that a pro-Russia Ukrainian lawmaker, Andriy Derkach, also was seeking to undermine Biden’s candidacy.
Evanina also said that “China prefers that President Trump — whom Beijing sees as unpredictable — does not win reelection.” He said that China was expanding its “influence efforts” ahead of the November election to “shape the policy environment” and “pressure political figures” it viewed as opposed to its interests.
Trump fired the Department of Homeland Security’s top cybersecurity official, after Krebs repeatedly assured the public last year that the country’s voting systems were secure, no votes were changed or data altered.