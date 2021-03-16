Both Russia and Iran sought to influence the election, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in its report. But a third major adversary, China, did not even try, it says, contradicting the Trump administration’s assertions about Beijing’s activity last year.

The declassified document, the first U.S. government report on the matter since November’s election, said that no foreign government attempted to change votes or alter ballots results — supporting U.S. officials’ earlier assessments.

It confirmed what was widely reported last year — that there were no efforts by any foreign government to mount the sort of broad campaign to influence American voters that the Russians attempted in 2016 by hacking and releasing Democratic Party emails, circulating divisive ads on social media and by persistent efforts to hack election-related websites.

While foreign disinformation and interference was a major concern heading into the 2020 campaign, domestic efforts to disrupt the race — including by Trump and his allies — turned out to be of far greater significance.

Still, Russia did undertake a range of activities to influence the outcome, and to a far greater degree than any other country. Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized operations aimed at undercutting Biden’s campaign for president, the report said.

A key element of its strategy was to use Ukrainians linked to Russian intelligence to “launder” unsubstantiated allegations against Biden through U.S. media, lawmakers and prominent individuals, an apparent reference to Giuliani.

The intelligence community, for instance, assessed that Putin “had purview over” the activities of Ukrainian lawmaker Andrei Derkach, who played a prominent role in advancing the misleading narrative alleging corruption between Biden and Ukraine. Giuliani met with Derkach, who the United States has sanctioned as a Russian agent, in Ukraine and in the United States in 2019 and 2020 as Giuliani sought to release material that he thought would damage Biden. Last year Derkach disclosed edited audio snippets of conversations Biden had as vice president with Ukrainian officials in a clumsy attempt to cast aspersions on him.

As the election neared, Moscow placed increasing emphasis on undermining the candidate it saw as most detrimental to its interests in the region. As vice president, Biden played a leading role in the Obama administration’s Ukraine policy and its support for the anti-Putin opposition in Russia.

Though the Kremlin has long favored Trump, who throughout his tenure expressed support for Putin and distrust of his own intelligence community, it probably saw Trump’s chances for reelection diminishing toward November and thus “took some steps” to prepare for a Biden presidency, such as noting that Biden would be more open to arms-control talks, the report said.

Nonetheless, Moscow will continue election influence efforts to advance its goal of weakening Washington, it said.

“Moscow almost certainly views meddling in U.S. elections as an equitable response to perceived actions by Washington and an opportunity to both undermine U.S. global standing and influence U.S. decision-making,” the report said.

Iran, by contrast, carried out a covert influence campaign to hurt Trump’s reelection chances, the report said.

While Moscow and Tehran preferred different candidates, they both sought to undermine public confidence in the American electoral process and to stir societal divisions.

Last fall, Iran made a striking foray into U.S. election influence. In a highly targeted operation, Iranian hackers sent Democratic voters threatening, spoofed emails purporting to be from the domestic extremist group Proud Boys, demanding that they change their party affiliation and vote to reelect Trump. The hackers also produced a video intending to show alleged voter fraud.

The effort mostly fell flat, but it demonstrated that nations other than Russia were willing to get into the fray. Such covert cyber operations are “low cost, deniable” and do not depend on physical access to the United States, the report noted.

In a departure from previous U.S. intelligence officials’ statements, the new report presents a “high confidence” judgment that China “considered, but did not deploy influence efforts to change the outcome” of the election.

But the national intelligence officer for cyber, in a minority viewpoint, said that China took some steps to undermine Trump’s reelection chances.

The classified report was required by a 2018 executive order. A public version was required by a 2019 law.