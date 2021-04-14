Officials are also likely to face questions over Iran’s announcement that it will begin enriching uranium at a degree of purity far exceeding current levels, a step that intelligence agencies have said would be a signal that Iran may be on the path to developing a nuclear weapon.

The Biden administration is engaged in indirect talks with Iran with an eye toward reentering a nuclear agreement. President Donald Trump took the United States out of the pact in 2018.

The hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee, which will feature Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and newly confirmed CIA Director William J. Burns, marks the resumption of annual testimony that was put on hold during the Trump administration. The decision frustrated Republican and Democratic lawmakers who have called the hearings the American public’s best opportunity to hear an overview of global security challenges from the officials in charge of addressing them.

The same officials will appear before the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday.

In advance of the hearings, the intelligence community published its annual threat assessment, which said China was pursuing a “whole-of-government” effort to spread its influence around the world, undercut U.S. alliances and “foster new international norms that favor the authoritarian Chinese system.” The report identifies Russia, Iran and North Korea as other key U.S. adversaries, and it looks at crosscutting issues including climate change and the covid-19 pandemic that are likely to have significant influence over U.S. security.

FBI Director Christopher A. Wray will also testify and may receive questions about what the bureau is doing to counter the rise of domestic extremism and white supremacists groups.