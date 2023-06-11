Follow the alleged path of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Donald Trump left the White House in January 2021 with hundreds of classified documents that prosecutors say he was not supposed to keep.

The federal indictment unsealed Friday details how the former president and his aides spent months shuffling boxes of documents around his Mar-a-Lago club and residence in Palm Beach, Fla., stashing them in a ballroom, an office and even a bathroom.

Prosecutors say some of the materials described nuclear intelligence, operations against U.S. forces, and sensitive communications with foreign leaders. According to the indictment, Trump’s employees had open access to the papers in some of these unsecured spaces.

Trump and a loyal aide, Walt Nauta, set out to conceal the boxes from the government, the indictment alleges. The FBI eventually recovered hundreds of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago.

Here is the journey those documents took, as described in the indictment.

A map of the eastern United States with an orange arrow from Washington D.C. to Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

January 2021 Trump National Golf Club Bedminster Washington The White House Trump and his staff packed boxes with personal papers and hundreds of classified documents. Atlantic Ocean FLORIDA Mar-a-Lago 200 miles Trump had his boxes sent to Mar-a-Lago. January 2021 Trump National Golf Club Bedminster Washington The White House Trump and his staff packed boxes with personal papers and hundreds of classified documents. Atlantic Ocean FLORIDA Mar-a-Lago 200 miles Trump had his boxes sent to Mar-a-Lago. January 2021 Trump National Golf Club Bedminster Washington The White House Trump and his staff packed boxes with personal papers and hundreds of classified documents. Atlantic Ocean FLORIDA Mar-a-Lago 200 miles Trump had his boxes sent to Mar-a-Lago.

An aerial image of the Mar-a-Lago resort. North Mar-a-Lago North Mar-a-Lago North Mar-a-Lago North Mar-a-Lago North Mar-a-Lago An aerial image of the Mar-a-Lago resort highlighting the Trump family suite. Trump’s family suite Trump’s family suite Trump’s family suite Trump’s family suite Trump’s family suite An aerial image of the Mar-a-Lago resort highlighting the White and Gold Ballroom. Main entrance Living room and dining room White and Gold Ballroom Trump’s family suite Trump’s office Pool Main entrance Living room and dining room White and Gold Ballroom Trump’s family suite Trump’s office Pool Main entrance Living room and dining room Trump’s family suite Trump’s office Pool White and Gold Ballroom Main entrance Living room and dining room Trump’s family suite Trump’s office Pool White and Gold Ballroom Main entrance Living room and dining room Trump’s family suite Trump’s office Trump’s office Pool White and Gold Ballroom Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s sprawling residence and resort, according to prosecutors, was not an authorized location for storing or discussing classified information once Trump left office. The club had more than 150 employees and hundreds of members who were free to access much of the property outside Trump’s residential quarters. January through March 15, 2021 Dozens of boxes were initially stored in Mar-a-Lago’s White and Gold Ballroom, an event space, according to the indictment. Some were stacked on the ballroom stage. March 2021 Nauta and other unnamed assistants allegedly moved some boxes from the ballroom to a location described in the indictment as the “business center.” April 2021 Employees moved boxes from the business center to a bathroom and shower in a space known as the Lake Room, according to the indictment.

The indictment includes an April 5 text exchange in which two Trump staffers, referred to as “Trump Employee 1” and “Trump Employee 2,” debated where to put their boss’s boxes. One indicated that Trump specifically wanted the boxes kept in the business center “because they are his ‘papers.’”

The next month, the National Archives and Records Administration began demanding that Trump turn over records he kept after he left the White House.

Around that time, Trump had an unspecified number of boxes sent to his summer home at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey, according to the indictment.

Like Mar-a-Lago, Bedminster was not an authorized location for keeping classified documents, prosecutors said. Yet there, Trump allegedly bragged to a writer and publisher about having a sensitive document about Iran.

An aerial image of the Mar-a-Lago resort highlighting the Lake Room and a storage area. Storage room Lake Room Storage room Lake Room Storage room Lake Room Storage room Lake Room Storage room Lake Room An aerial image of the Mar-a-Lago resort highlighting a storage area. Storage room Pool Storage room Pool Storage room Pool Storage room Pool Storage room Pool An aerial image of the Mar-a-Lago resort highlighting the Trump family suite and a storage area. Storage room Trump’s residence and Pine Hall Storage room Trump’s residence and Pine Hall Storage room Trump’s residence and Pine Hall Storage room Trump’s residence and Pine Hall Storage room Trump’s residence and Pine Hall June 2021 At Trump’s direction, employees moved boxes from the Lake Room to a storage room on Mar-a-Lago’s ground floor, prosecutors said. The room could be reached through multiple entrances, including a door leading from the pool patio that was often kept open, according to the indictment. More than 80 boxes were kept there, prosecutors said. November 2021 After repeated inquiries from Archives officials, Trump began ordering employees to bring boxes to his residence so he could review them, according to the indictment. He allegedly kept some in an entryway known as Pine Hall.

Nov. 25, 2021 An exchange quoted in the indictment between Nauta and one of Trump’s employees captures what seemed to be a growing sense of urgency around moving the boxes. At this point, prosecutors noted, Archives officials had repeatedly warned that they would refer the matter to the Justice Department if Trump did not comply with their requests.

December 2021 Prosecutors said Nauta found several boxes had fallen in the storage room, their contents scattered across the floor. Some of the papers contained classified information, according to the indictment.

This image from the indictment against former president Donald Trump shows a fallen box of records in a storage room at Mar-a-Lago in 2021. (Justice Department)

One read “SECRET//REL TO USA, FVEY,” meaning it could only be viewed by officials in the Five Eyes intelligence alliance of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Britain and the United States.

January 2022 Nauta and another employee loaded 15 boxes from Trump’s residence into Nauta’s car, then took them to a commercial truck for delivery to Archives officials, according to the indictment.

May 2022 Prosecutors say Nauta lied to the FBI about the episode. According to the indictment, he told investigators in a May 2022 interview that he was not aware of boxes being brought to the residence for Trump’s review before Trump turned them over. He also falsely stated that he did not know how the boxes had gotten to Trump’s residence, according to the indictment.

On May 11, a federal grand jury subpoenaed Trump demanding the return of all documents with classified markings.

Soon after, in late May and early June, Nauta moved 64 boxes from the storage room to Trump’s residence, according to the indictment.

May 23, 2022 At that time, Trump discussed the subpoena with his attorneys, who said they needed to search for the right documents to make sure they were complying.

“I don’t want anybody looking through my boxes,” Trump allegedly told them. He also allegedly asked: “Isn’t it better if there are no documents?”

Later, Nauta and an unidentified Trump family member texted about the moving of the boxes, according to the indictment. The family member said Trump wanted to take some on the plane but that there would not be enough room. “I think he wanted to pick from them,” Nauta allegedly wrote. “I don’t imagine him wanting to take the boxes.”

June 2022 Nauta allegedly moved 30 boxes back to the storage room on June 2, according to the indictment. That afternoon, Trump met with one of his attorneys to sift through the boxes for classified documents. The attorney located 38 documents and put them in a folder.

“Did you find anything?... Is it bad? Good?” Trump allegedly asked. They discussed whether the attorney should bring the folder to his hotel room for safekeeping.

According to the indictment, Trump made a “plucking motion.” The attorney later suggested this meant that “anything really bad in there, like, you know, pluck it out,” according to the indictment. The next day, a federal prosecutor and FBI agents went to Mar-a-Lago to collect the subpoenaed materials. They left with the folder.

The same day, Nauta loaded several boxes onto an aircraft that flew Trump and his family north for the summer, the indictment says.

August 2022 The FBI searched Mar-a-Lago and seized 102 additional classified documents. Seventeen were marked top secret, 54 secret, and 31 confidential.

Secret Service and Palm Beach police stand in front of Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8, 2022 as the FBI raid the home to retrieve classified White House documents. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)

Document photos from the Justice Department via the Associated Press. Additional design contributions by Joe Moore. Editing by Kevin Uhrmacher and Kainaz Amaria. Copy editing by Angela Mecca.