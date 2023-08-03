National Security

Photos: The scene around Trump’s indictment court appearance in Washington

By Washington Post Staff | Aug 3, 2023

Former president Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in Washington on Thursday afternoon for his arraignment on charges that he conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Trump, who is traveling from his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., is expected to plead not guilty in a federal courthouse that is just blocks away from where his angry supporters stormed the Capitol building to keep him in power on Jan. 6, 2021. A grand jury indicted Trump on four felony counts, including conspiracy to defraud the nation, brought by special counsel Jack Smith.

Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post

Members of the group Herndon Reston Indivisible carry signs spelling out “Justice” near the courthouse before former president Donald Trump's arraignment.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

Visitors line up to go through security at the courthouse.

Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post

Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post

Trump supporter Dion Cini, of New York City, waves a flag outside the courthouse Thursday.

Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post

Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post

A costumed protester waits outside the courthouse in Washington.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Members of the group Blacks for Trump make their way to the courthouse ahead of the arraignment on Aug. 3.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

People look at the courthouse from the National Gallery of Art library terrace.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

A Trump supporter holding a sign drives past the courthouse ahead of the arraignment.

Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post

Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post

Domenic Santana, of Miami, carries a sign with an AI-generated image of Trump.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Spectators line up outside the courthouse. Some of the people in line are professional sitters and have been holding a place in line for news organizations.

Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post

Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post

The U.S. Capitol before sunrise on Aug. 3.

Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post

Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Max Becherer, Natalia Jiménez and Christine Nguyen