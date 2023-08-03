Photos: The scene around Trump’s indictment court appearance in Washington

Former president Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in Washington on Thursday afternoon for his arraignment on charges that he conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Trump, who is traveling from his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., is expected to plead not guilty in a federal courthouse that is just blocks away from where his angry supporters stormed the Capitol building to keep him in power on Jan. 6, 2021. A grand jury indicted Trump on four felony counts, including conspiracy to defraud the nation, brought by special counsel Jack Smith.