Photos from Trump’s indictment court appearance in Miami

Former president Donald Trump awaited his first scheduled court appearance to face federal criminal charges in Miami Tuesday while authorities pledged to keep their city safe despite potentially large crowds surrounding the event.
Trump was charged last week in connection with his storage of highly sensitive documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate — and alleged lying and obstructing when federal officials tried to retrieve them. This is the first time a former president has been indicted on federal charges.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post
Outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse on Tuesday morning, scores of journalists packed the sidewalk on North Miami Avenue along the courthouse plaza. Supporters of former president Donald Trump wandered around and talking to reporters.
Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post
Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post
Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post
Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post
The case has brought an unexpected burst of Trump-centric attention to Miami, a waterfront city hugging Biscayne Bay.
Trump had been in New Jersey at one of his golf resorts before heading to Doral, Fla., on Monday. The city is home to the Trump National Doral, another of his golf resort properties, which is about 12 miles west of the courthouse.
Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Before his arrival in Doral, a couple of dozen supporters gathered on the sidewalk across the street from his club, chanting: “Trump is innocent! Trump is innocent!”
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
About 50 supporters who had waited for hours caught a glimpse of Trump just before 3:20 p.m. Monday. As he passed by in a black Chevy Suburban, they saw him flashing a thumbs-up.
“We love Trump!” one woman chanted. “We love Trump!”
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Trump has called for protests Tuesday, including during a radio interview on Sunday with Roger Stone, his longtime adviser, who encouraged demonstrators to remain peaceful as well.
Kari Lake, who lost her Trump-endorsed bid to become Arizona’s governor last year, held a rally to support Trump on Monday.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post
Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post
Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post
Since the indictment was revealed, law enforcement officials in Miami have been monitoring social media calls for protests and other events. Federal and local authorities ramped up security preparations ahead of Trump’s federal court appearance.
Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Photo editing and production by Natalia Jiménez and Max Becherer.