More than 140 member nations are gathered in Turkey — a nation that has increasingly cracked down on opposition figures since a coup attempt in 2016 — to elect the next president of Interpol, with each country getting one vote. In a speech in the U.S. Senate last week, Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) criticized the location of the meeting, saying Interpol has “become a tool in the hands of despots and crooks who seek to punish dissidents and political opponents in an effort to turn other countries’ law enforcement against the rule of law.”